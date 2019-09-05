Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi’s ship ride with Vladimir Putin to Zvezda goes viral on social mediahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/narendra-modi-vladimir-putin-20th-india-russia-annual-summit-viral-video-5969899/

Narendra Modi’s ship ride with Vladimir Putin to Zvezda goes viral on social media

Shared by many on Twitter, the viral video features the two leaders, who are sitting across one another while on their way to Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Vladivostok.

india russia, india russia relations, russia on afghanistan, india on afghanistan, pm modi in russia, modi in russia, modi in vladivostok, india news, Indian Express
Interestingly, a video of their meeting has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions on social media, with many calling the interaction “awkward”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia to attend the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), met the country’s President Vladimir Putin and held bilateral meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Interestingly, a video of their meeting has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions on social media, with some calling the interaction “awkward”. Shared by many on Twitter, the viral video features the two leaders, who are sitting across one another while on their way to Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Vladivostok.

While Modi can be seen tapping his fingers, Putin spins his watch on the table as a ceiling light continues to flicker all throughout.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android