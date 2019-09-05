Narendra Modi’s ship ride with Vladimir Putin to Zvezda goes viral on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia to attend the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), met the country’s President Vladimir Putin and held bilateral meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Interestingly, a video of their meeting has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions on social media, with some calling the interaction “awkward”. Shared by many on Twitter, the viral video features the two leaders, who are sitting across one another while on their way to Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Vladivostok.

#WATCH: PM Modi & Russian President Vladimir Putin on board a ship on their way to Zvezda ship-building complex, Vladivostok. In a special gesture, President Putin decided to accompany PM Modi. Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in ship building. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/M3SiqKCXby — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

While Modi can be seen tapping his fingers, Putin spins his watch on the table as a ceiling light continues to flicker all throughout.

Lol look at them. Chilling like bros 😎😂 https://t.co/UW7ZHfoKa8 — 🔥 EPIC! 🔥 (@Brahmajnana) September 4, 2019

दोनों codeword में बात कर रहे हैं . 😁😂 https://t.co/4RBZnMNIii — BharatVasi The Indian (@BharatVasi7) September 4, 2019

He is indirectly telling Modiji “Apna time aa gaya”…. 😊 — Harshal (Indian) (@HarshalMagar3) September 4, 2019

Every first date ever. https://t.co/wAYYQf8Ll8 — Darab Mansoor Ali (@darabmansoorali) September 4, 2019