Tuesday, June 01, 2021
‘Heal well, Naomi’: Twitter supports Naomi Osaka as she withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 ranked player, announced that she would skip media obligations during Roland Garros given its effect on her mental health.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 12:48:09 pm
Naomi Osaka, French Open withdrawal, Naomi Osaka press conference row, Press conference French open, Twitter reactions, Sports news, tennis News, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe majority supported the athlete in her decision, prompting discussions of athletes and their mental health.

Twitter was flooded with reactions after Japan’s Naomi Osaka announced on Monday that she was withdrawing from the French Open over her decision to boycott post-match press conferences at the ongoing Grand Slam tournament.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player made this announcement on Twitter on June 1. She said she intends to skip media obligations during Roland Garros given the effect press interactions have on her mental health.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris”, Osaka wrote on Twitter.

On May 27, the 23-year-old had revealed on Twitter that she was fined $15,000 by the French Open and was warned about expulsion from the tournament following her decision not to speak with the press during the tournament.

In the withdrawal statement, the 23-year-old also revealed that she has had bouts of depression after the 2018 US Open. “I’ll see you when I see you,” she said, before signing off.

Osaka had won her first match against Patricia Maria Tig and was scheduled to face Ana Bogdan in the second round.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter was flooded with reactions. While the majority supported the athlete in her decision, there were a few who called out her decision to be a publicity stunt.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Tennis player Serena Williams also offered her support to Osaka. “The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like. As I said, I’ve been in those positions. We have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick (skinned). Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently,” she said.

