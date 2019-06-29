‘Name the film. Wrong answers only’ is the latest meme to break the Internet

If you are looking for your daily dose of humour, especially one filled with memes, social media has not failed this week. While it’s impossible to guess what might be the next fad online, users have proved that they can turn almost anything and everything hilarious.

Advertising

Currently, Netizens are busy providing “wrong” movie titles to iconic films. If you have been on the Internet recently, you might have come across the meme: ‘Name the film. Wrong answers only’, wherein, with endless possibilities, users are coming up with hilariously incorrect titles for films.

It all started with actor and screenwriter Nathan Brimmer. He kicked off a series of tweets with a screenshot of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. And of course, the comments were pretty entertaining.

“Election: 2024” — Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) June 24, 2019

Starship Troopers 2. — GuillaumeTC (@GuillaumeTC) June 25, 2019

Others soon followed — and not just movie buffs. From video games to favourite TV shows and sitcoms, everyone is coming up with their version and it’s currently the most engaging trend online. Sample these:

Alvin and the Chipmunks pic.twitter.com/irvzVPFjTg — salomé (@SuckerForMCU) June 28, 2019

Thelma and Louise. — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) June 27, 2019

Something Wicked This Way Comes — Rhiannon Owens 💜 (@RhiannonDrewIt) June 26, 2019

Earth Girls are Easy. — Stacie Dusetzina (@DusetzinaS) June 25, 2019

Now, even desi Twitterati has joined the meme-fest online with Indian anecdotes and it’s quite hilarious. Even the cops weren’t shy to join the bandwagon.

Name this movie. Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/ZRSE6FRbrO — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 28, 2019

Name the person. wrong answer only pic.twitter.com/U5Su5q9vWV — काmini (@aGirlWholearns) June 28, 2019

Name the dialogue, Wrong Answer only. pic.twitter.com/ZaEW83yf51 — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) June 28, 2019

Name these two actors. Wrong answer only. pic.twitter.com/6aBO46k2Zd — Shaan (@MrShaan_) June 28, 2019

Tell the dialogue, wrong answer only. pic.twitter.com/zvmEs4eVVV — Nikki (@imNeeki) June 28, 2019

Name the person, wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/M2dyHhjc5i — trash (@hawashmi) June 28, 2019

Name this person. Wrong answers only pic.twitter.com/Iyswif120v — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 28, 2019