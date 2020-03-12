‘Namaste is the new Hello’: Prince Charles goes ‘desi’ to greet people

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with desi netizens responding to the video. Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with desi netizens responding to the video.

With the number of coronavirus cases climbing to 459 in the UK, Prince Charles seems to have shifted to a “desi” way of greeting people while ditching physical contact. A video of the 71-year-old greeting people with an Indian-style “namaste” has gone viral on social media, creating a flutter among Indian netizens.

“Namaste. See we Indians told to do this to the world many many years ago. Now just a class on ‘how to do namaste properly’,” tweeted Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the video of Charles at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

In the 12-second short clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the Prince can be seen arriving at the London Palladium in his car. As soon as he gets out of his vehicle, he is seen stretching his hands to a person standing nearby but quickly changes his gesture to a “namaste” upon realising the precautionary measure.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded, with desi netizens responding to the video. Earlier this week too, the Queen did not shake hands, her traditional greeting, with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Saroja Sirisena.

Prior to Charles, a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron folding hands while greeting people was shared by Ambassador of France Emmanuel Lenain along with a caption that read, “President Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018.”

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

We as kids have always heard elders telling us “#NamasteCorona!!”hundreds of times.

Now back in fashion 😁 #Corona — DrSatish_Guntur (@satish_guntur) March 12, 2020

Great to see, world accepts our culture of grace & respect. — Kalyan (@kalyan_journo) March 12, 2020

Yes now “Namaste ” 🙏 is new hello — sulakshna singh (@pahuch) March 12, 2020

‘Hello World’ to ‘Namaste World’ — Ek Bharatiya (@ProIndic) March 12, 2020

