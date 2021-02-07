This video of Nagas shifting thatched hut on foot is a rage on social media

Since being shared on the internet, the undated video has racked up over one lakh likes. Picture credit: Sudha Ramen/ Twitter

A video of a group of locals from Nagaland shifting a thatched hut from one place to another on foot has become a hot trend on social media.

In the viral video, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen, locals, in groups and holding the four corners of the house are seen moving in unison along a mountainous path to shift the house to its new location.

“Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at a village in Nagaland,” Ramen captioned the video.

Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at village in Nagalandpic.twitter.com/XUGhiEGNe7 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 5, 2021

Many who came across the video agreed that the video proved the proverb ‘Unity is strength ‘right. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

These people took house shifting literally. — Asst. Professor Haywards wale 🍺🍻 (@md_tahir_) February 7, 2021

Unity is strength ! — prakash ch padhy (@padhyp) February 7, 2021

Unity is strength…👌

when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved..! — Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) February 5, 2021

Bravo Bravo…. Unity is Strength…

💪💪💪💪💪💪 — Swapnil D. Bansod (@sunshree8402_d) February 7, 2021

They will give Agarwal Packers and Movers a good run for their money — Sudip Kumar Dey (@CitizenSudip) February 5, 2021

Moving without wheels. Well done. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) February 5, 2021

OMG, I can’t believe this. — Dinku (@dinkus3) February 6, 2021

Waaah, team work 👌🏻👌🏻 — Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) February 5, 2021

Beautiful power of togetherness — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) February 6, 2021

Since being shared on the internet, the undated video has racked up over one lakh likes.