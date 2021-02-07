scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 07, 2021
This video of Nagas shifting thatched hut on foot is a rage on social media

The video showed people in groups, holding the four corners of the house and moving in unison along a mountainous path to shift the house to its new location.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2021 4:38:00 pm
Nagaland, house shifting on foot, villages shift house with on foot, House shifting in Naga village, Thatched hut moved on foot, Viral video, Trending news, Indian express newsSince being shared on the internet, the undated video has racked up over one lakh likes. Picture credit: Sudha Ramen/ Twitter

A video of a group of locals from Nagaland shifting a thatched hut from one place to another on foot has become a hot trend on social media.

In the viral video, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen, locals, in groups and holding the four corners of the house are seen moving in unison along a mountainous path to shift the house to its new location.

“Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at a village in Nagaland,” Ramen captioned the video.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video agreed that the video proved the proverb ‘Unity is strength ‘right. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared on the internet, the undated video has racked up over one lakh likes.

