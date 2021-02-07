This video of Nagas shifting thatched hut on foot is a rage on social media

A video of a group of locals from Nagaland shifting a thatched hut from one place to another on foot has become a hot trend on social media.
In the viral video, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen, locals, in groups and holding the four corners of the house are seen moving in unison along a mountainous path to shift the house to its new location.
“Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at a village in Nagaland,” Ramen captioned the video.
Many who came across the video agreed that the video proved the proverb ‘Unity is strength ‘right. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
These people took house shifting literally.
— Asst. Professor Haywards wale 🍺🍻 (@md_tahir_) February 7, 2021
Unity is strength !
— prakash ch padhy (@padhyp) February 7, 2021
Unity is strength…👌
when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved..!
— Sanjay Kumar, Dy. Collector (@dc_sanjay_jas) February 5, 2021
Bravo Bravo…. Unity is Strength…
💪💪💪💪💪💪
— Swapnil D. Bansod (@sunshree8402_d) February 7, 2021
They will give Agarwal Packers and Movers a good run for their money
— Sudip Kumar Dey (@CitizenSudip) February 5, 2021
Moving without wheels. Well done.
— Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) February 5, 2021
OMG, I can’t believe this.
— Dinku (@dinkus3) February 6, 2021
Waaah, team work 👌🏻👌🏻
— Arrowhead 🏹🇮🇳 (@TigerKing28) February 5, 2021
Beautiful power of togetherness
— Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) February 6, 2021
Since being shared on the internet, the undated video has racked up over one lakh likes.
