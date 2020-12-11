Fresh ‘monoliths’ pop up in Poland and UK

On December 9, Poland saw two monoliths UK one, after similar structures popped up around several parts of the world.

Two monoliths have been found in Poland and another in the UK in the latest sightings of the metal sculptures that are currently the rage on the internet.

One of the structures was spotted in Poland’s southern city of Kielce at the site of a former quarry turned into a nature reserve. The second was found on the banks of the Vistula river in Warsaw.

According to a Daily Mail report, the mystery structure at Kielce was approximately 9-ft tall and was discovered on Wednesday morning by an employee at the site.

The second monolith reportedly was spotted on the banks of the Vistula River Wednesday.

Yet another #monolith found in Warsaw, Poland. That brings the # up to at least 8: 1. Utah Desert, Nov 18

2. Romania, Nov 27

3. Atascadero, CA, Dec 2

4. Las Vegas, NV, Dec 4

5. Los Padres, CA, Dec 5

6. Netherlands, Dec 6

7. Isle of Wight, Dec 6

After the first such structure was spotted in the Utah desert last month, similar metal structures have popped up across the US, Romania, Colombia and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in the UK a second monolith turned up on the top of Glastonbury Tor, a hill in Glastonbury, England. The BBC reported that the structure spotted on Wednesday had the words ‘Not Banksy’ etched onto it.

The inexplicable appearance, and in some cases disappearance, of these structures left many intrigued. The have also inspired many memes online.

