Mystery ‘creature’ lurking in Poland tree turns out to be croissant!

The woman who called to alert the agency said the creature didn't move for two days. (Source: KTOZ/ Facebbok | Pixabay)

A strange-looking creature perched on a tree left residents in a Polish neighbourhood in panic. However, when rescuers answered the distress call to put the animal at ease, it turned out to be not a living being but a dried croissant!

A woman in Krakow recently made a frantic call to the Krakow Society for the Protection of Animals (KSPA), complaining about the mysterious presence of the strange, brown creature that didn’t move for the past two days. “People aren’t opening their windows because they’re afraid it will go into their house,” the woman reportedly told the agency over the telephone.

A KSPA inspector also tried to determine if it was an abandoned animal or it was a prank. As the operator tried to understand what animal it could be for them to prepare to rescue it, the woman seemed unsure but said it’s not a bird.

After trying for some time, the woman finally made a pick and said it looked like a “lagun” – Polish for lagoon – before remembering the correct word “legwan”, meaning an iguana.

As a rescue team arrived at the address, they couldn’t spot any animal in need of rescue, let alone a legwan in freezing cold temperature. The inspector called the woman again to confirm if it’s still there and to ask what tree it’s on.

Finally, after a great deal of effort, they did spot the ‘creature’ stuck in between forked branches of a lilac tree. In a tongue-in-cheek post, the agency wrote originally in Polish: “His brown skin will shine in the sun, although there is some sort of collapse anywhere. We are looking more closely – poor guy has no legs or head”.

Realising it’s a croissant, the agency in its post jokingly added, “Because it’s hard to help something that was previously baked, not in the sunlight.”

Although the conversation might seem fake, KSPA said the incident was genuine. The organisation reacted to the situation and said the public should continue to report any concerns about animal welfare.

“It’s better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy,” it added.

The story has left netizens around the world laughing out loud and even inspired many memes and jokes online.