Wednesday, November 24, 2021
‘Drone or reindeer’: Santa hats appear mysteriously on college chapel statues in Cambridge

Built in the 1860s, the Gothic-style chapel at the sprawling college campus stands 163ft (50m) high.

By: Trends Desk | New Dlehi |
November 24, 2021 11:11:32 pm
With November coming to an end, Christmas preparations have began in many parts of the world. And while for most, this would mean decorating their Christmas tree, someone went above and beyond, quite literally, to put Santa hats on statues atop a college chapel.

Campus folks at St John’s College, Cambridge, were surprised to see tiny red hats peeking out from the tall tower of the chapel on Monday, leading to speculations about how they reached there.

Photographer Martin Bond, who runs a social media page ‘A Cambridge Diary’ and has been photographing and sharing images of the city for the last decade, was baffled to spot three hats on the statues and gargoyles on the tower. “A rascal student has placed a Santa hat on the heads of figures on St John’s College Chapel – so why is it my picture of the day? Take a look at the second picture and ask yourself – how?”

Built in the 1860s, the Gothic-style chapel at the sprawling college campus stands 163ft (50m) high, BBC reported, explaining why the task is quite out of the ordinary.

“Some people believe they were placed by a drone, but they definitely climbed up there,” he told the news outlet. “I was told by a porter no key had been signed out, so they weren’t placed inside, it was done from the outside.”

While many online were stunned, others wondered if it had got to do something with the college’s mysterious legacy of night climbers. The institution has many tales of such wacky items being found on its roof in the past, including an Austin 7 that appeared in 1958.

In 2009, climbers scaled the external wall of the chapel to fix four Santa hats on the pinnacles, about 80 ft. all.

While some were curious, others were busy cracking jokes and sharing memes online.

