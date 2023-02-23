‘Is it Godzilla egg?’: Mysterious metal sphere washes ashore in Japan

A mysterious metal sphere which washed ashore in Japan has sparked speculation while authorities remain oblivious of what the large orange-coloured ball is.

NHK World News, a news outlet in Japan, shared a video showing the large sphere being inspected by police officers.

Social media users scratched their heads over the sphere and a flurry of speculations have flooded the internet. While some suspect it to be a buoy or a UFO, some others have dubbed it as a “dinosaur egg”.

A user commented, “It’s a steel mooring buoy. They are specially designed for the mooring of vessels in the most economical way while protecting shorelines, natural habitats & other boats by giving those sailing or stationed an alternative anchoring point for all types of vessels.” Another user wrote, “Dinosaur egg.” A third user commented, “Is it godzilla egg?”

The sphere was spotted by a walker in Enshuhama beach in Hamamatsu City who alerted the police. Even after investigation by the bomb squad, the authorities have not found out what the sphere is made of or where it came from. The bomb squad team used X-ray technology to examine the sphere’s interior and it turned out to be hollow, not a dangerous thing posing a threat.

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat — but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

A local man told NHK, “That ball has been there for a month. I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge.” The Guardian report said the sphere measures about 1.5 metre in diameter and there are two raised handles on the sphere’s surface.

While the sphere does not pose a threat, it comes at a time when there are concerns over unidentified objects after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier in February.