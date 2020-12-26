scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

‘Christmas miracle’: A gingerbread monolith appeared at a San Francisco park

Just in time for Christmas, local residents in San Francisco were greeted with a monolith made of gingerbread atop at Corona Heights Park, overlooking the Castro neighborhood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2020 1:49:40 pm
monolith, gingerbread monolith, san Francisco monolith, Corona Heights Park monolith, christmas monolith, monoliths in USA, viral news, odd news, indian expressLike all its predecessors, this too had three sides, pasted together with frosting. (@aprilzero, @lydialaurenson/ Twitter)

The saga of monoliths mysteriously showing up at the oddest of location continues. Only this time, instead of a shiny metallic structure, it’s completely edible. Yes, imbibing the Christmas spirit, a recent one spotted in San Francisco, US is made out of gingerbread!

Local residents got a sweet holiday surprise after it was discovered on a hilltop at Corona Heights Park, overlooking the Castro neighborhood, ABC Bay News reported. The monolith was even decked for the occasion with decorative icing and brightly-colored gumdrops candy.

However, as reported by local KTLA, it’s unclear like all other monoliths who put up the gingerbread monolith version or why, but it popped up just in time to spread some Christmas joy. In fact, tossing aside all fears about virus and germs, one person was seen licking the monolith, said a San Franciscan who confirmed the structure was indeed a cookie that was held together with frosting.

The gingerbread monolith has gained a lot of attention both online and in-person, with many calling it a Christmas miracle. “How could you not call it a Christmas miracle?” Alexis Gallagher whose family who were among the first people to spot it told San Francisco Chronicle.

“A very well-engineered and well-constructed miracle, at that —” He paused as barking began in the background, “oh sorry, that’s the dog. But yeah, I was like, ‘This city’s not dead yet. It still has spirit.’”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Social media is abuzz with photos of the gingerbread monolith, and one person who snapped some amazing shots said it smelled of baked cookies. “I think I smelled it before I actually saw it, must have been fresh,” Twitter user Anand Sharma told SFGate. “At first I was distracted by the double rainbow and walked by it to get a better photo. Then I smelled something and realized what it was,” he added.

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of Transportation of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, too went to check out the column and called the “expertly-iced” monolith the “perfect act of SF 2020 defiance.”

When KQED News reached out to San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager, Phil Ginsburg, for a comment, he responded: “Wow. Even makes a Jewish parks director smile.”

Wondering if the authorities will remove it, Ginsburg added: “Looks like a great spot to get baked.” However, confirmed that they will let it remain there for a while “until the cookie crumbles” adding, “We all deserve a little bit of magic right now.”

Now, as the Christmas-themed monolith appeared on the hilltop, it has become a crowd puller. Social media sites were awash with images of people posing with it.

The tale of mysterious monoliths began in late November when the first one was spotted in Utah desert and then in several other places around the world, including Romania, Columbia, Netherland, Poland and UK. However, most of these structures quickly vanished, thickening the plot, as people tried to unravel the mystery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement