MyNameIsMirian: Hollywood stars read note by mother separated from son at US border

Over 30 stars from Hollywood came together to talk about immigration policies being followed along the US border by reading out a letter written by a Honduran woman who was separated from her 18-month-old son along the US-Mexico border.

In the edited video clip, created by actor Maggie Gyllenhaal and titled “My Name Is Mirian”, celebrities read different parts of the letter from Mirian, a Honduran asylum seeker who was separated from her son. The actors who feature in the video include Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chadwick Boseman, Jeff Bridges, Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar Isaac, Alia Shawkat, and Kumail Nanjiani among others.

In the letter, Mirian described how she was detained and separated from her son. She says that the officers who separated her from her son refused to “provide any reason” for their actionsand it’s a line that all the actors in the video emphasise.

Watch the video here :

Gyllenhaal shared the video with the hashtag #MyNameIsMirian to raise awareness about migrant families being separated along the border.

This is a video I made. An affidavit from a woman who’s 18 month old son was taken from her at the border. Read by #RyanReynolds @chadwickboseman @jamieleecurtis #MyBrother @methodman @TheJeffBridges and many many many more… Watch #MyNameIsMirian here: https://t.co/LtnQ2m6qHR — Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) July 10, 2018

And here’s how people reacted to the video:

Thank you for making this,

thank you for speaking out and sharing this to inspire us all to speak out and stop this unAmerican policy. #MyNameIsMirian — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) July 10, 2018

This should be going viral. This is wrong & a crime against humanity. Our citizens need to be reminded that the US of A is NOT a dictatorship. OUR government cannot be allowed to continue this Trump policy. — Jane L. (@JLustwerk) July 11, 2018

No words to express my anger & horror. The 🇺🇸 administration is deplorable. — Shauneen M🇨🇦🤜🏻🤛🏻🇱🇷🌊#VoteBlue2020 (@smcenturff) July 11, 2018

Heartwrenching. We have to be better. #MyNameIsMirian — PayingAttentionNY (@Tessacurly) July 10, 2018

The US has been facing criticism for its policies towards immigrants caught crossing the border. The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, on Monday condemned how the United States is treating migrant children arriving from Mexico, saying she was “shocked” at the conditions they faced in detention centers when they crossed the border.

The US House of Representatives has approved a $4.5 billion aid package to address the migrant surge along the US-Mexico border, including new standards for migrants in custody following reports of poor conditions facing young children at overcrowded facilities.