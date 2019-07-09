Toggle Menu
#MyNameIsMirian: Hollywood stars read note by mother separated from son at US borderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/mynameismirian-a-separation-note-from-a-mother-for-her-son-is-breaking-hearts-online-5821991/

#MyNameIsMirian: Hollywood stars read note by mother separated from son at US border

In the video clip,  created by actor Maggie Gyllenhaal and titled as "My Name Is Mirian,", celebrities turn by turn kept reading the letter from Mirian, a Honduran asylum seeker who got separated from her son at the border.

Mirian,MyNameisMirian,Mother Son Seperation, Trump Seperation policy, Note from mother, 18 month son separated,trending, trending globally, Indian express
A montage of actors who appear in the video

Over 30 stars from Hollywood came together to talk about immigration policies being followed along the US border by reading out a letter written by a Honduran woman who was separated from her 18-month-old son along the US-Mexico border.

In the edited video clip, created by actor Maggie Gyllenhaal and titled “My Name Is Mirian”, celebrities read different parts of the letter from Mirian, a Honduran asylum seeker who was separated from her son. The actors who feature in the video include Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chadwick Boseman, Jeff Bridges, Jake Gyllenhaal, Oscar Isaac, Alia Shawkat, and Kumail Nanjiani among others.

In the letter, Mirian described how she was detained and separated from her son. She says that the officers who separated her from her son refused to “provide any reason” for their actionsand it’s a line that all the actors in the video emphasise.

Watch the video here :

Gyllenhaal shared the video with the hashtag #MyNameIsMirian to raise awareness about migrant families being separated along the border.

And here’s how people reacted to the video:

The US has been facing criticism for its policies towards immigrants caught crossing the border. The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, on Monday condemned how the United States is treating migrant children arriving from Mexico, saying she was “shocked” at the conditions they faced in detention centers when they crossed the border.

The US House of Representatives has approved a $4.5 billion aid package to address the migrant surge along the US-Mexico border, including new standards for migrants in custody following reports of poor conditions facing young children at overcrowded facilities.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kevin Pietersen’s meme on Devdas song ‘dola re dola’ has netizens in splits
2 Netflix India drops Sacred Games 2 trailer and its memes are already a hit
3 Rescued ‘rare’ orange bird turns out to be a seagull that was covered in curry