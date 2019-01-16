This mynah flew business class from Singapore to UK; found 12 hours after take off

A video of a bird, which was as found on a flight from Singapore to the UK, has triggered hilarious reactions on social media after it went viral. According to a BBC report, a stowaway bird, mynah that is native to southern Asia, was spotted on a flight almost 12 hours after its take off. Found in the business class cabin, the black bird was seen sitting on top of a seat’s headrest.

While in the video, a flight attendant can be seen trying to catch the bird, it was eventually caught and handed over to the animal quarantine authorities at the Heathrow airport, London. “It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers,” a Singapore Airlines spokesman told The Straits Times.

Watch the video here:

Though it is not clear how the bird got inside the cabin and stayed unnoticed on the 6,736-mile long flight from Singapore to the UK, the incident surely has left many amused. While some cracked jokes on the bird being lazy, others called it “elite” for flying the business class.

That’s officially the laziest bird of the world. 😂 — Luka Z. (@luka_zurst) January 14, 2019

Classic case of “Bird Flew” (sic) 😂😂😂😂 — Keith Norris (@Keith2503) January 14, 2019

It knew not to travel economy like the rest of us — Traveller (@orpington50) January 14, 2019

I’ve never flew business class. But this bird has. What am I doing wrong in life — Bradley Earp (@bradleyearp) January 14, 2019