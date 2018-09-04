People on social media denounce conviction of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

Several pictures of the privately owned newspaper were shared by Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski (Source: Antoni Slodkowski/Twitter) Several pictures of the privately owned newspaper were shared by Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski (Source: Antoni Slodkowski/Twitter)

A day after conviction and jailing of the two Reuters reporters for seven years under the Official Secrets Act, Myanmar’s most widely read newspaper 7 Day Daily printed a partially blacked out frontpage with a headline “A sad day for Myanmar” on Tuesday.

Several pictures of the privately owned newspaper were shared by Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski. “One of Myanmar’s largest dailies, 7 Day Daily, partially blacks out its frontpage in protest against the jailing of two @Reuters reporters. The editorial is titled, ‘A sad day for Myanmar,’” Slodkowski tweeted.

One of Myanmar’s largest dailies, 7 Day Daily, partially blacks out its frontpage in protest against the jailing of two @Reuters reporters. The editorial is titled, “A sad day for Myanmar.” pic.twitter.com/pkZnUsgQFp — Antoni Slodkowski (@slodek) September 4, 2018

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who were investigating killings of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim minority by the security forces and civilians, were arrested in December 2017. The journalists, who have been given a sentence of seven years under the Official Secrets Act, had pleaded not guilty.

In solidarity with the young journalists, many people have taken to social media to show them support and condemn the decision of the court. Journalists from all around the world have also posed with placards reading #Free and #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo. People have also praised the private newspaper for taking a stand.

@Reuters Bangkok bureau and bureaus around the world stand in solidarity with our jailed colleagues #FreeWaloneKyawSoeOo pic.twitter.com/9pxKeBBU6y — Amy Sawitta Lefevre (@MimiSawitta) September 4, 2018

Journalists around the world stand with Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. These heroes have been jailed in Myanmar just because they sought to tell the truth. Please share to show your support. #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo pic.twitter.com/JxufZmTmEH — Matthew Tostevin (@TostevinM) September 4, 2018

The courage of the press https://t.co/8LsEZFPVEr — Ross Burkhart (@rburkha) September 4, 2018

A daily in #Myanmar blacks out front page in protest of govt decision – imagine it in #Vietnam? No, I can’t either. #FreedomofPress #Reuters https://t.co/Pvv5ifqZOB — Nga Pham (@ngaphambbc) September 4, 2018

