Tuesday, September 04, 2018
People on social media denounce conviction of Reuters journalists in Myanmar

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who were investigating various killings of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim minority by the security forces and civilians, were arrested back in December 2017. The journalists have been given a sentence of seven years under the Official Secrets Act.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 3:25:54 pm
Reuters reporters arrested, Newspaper blacks page, Official Secrets Act, Rohingya Muslim minority, Rohingya, Reuters journalists, Several pictures of the privately owned newspaper were shared by Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski (Source: Antoni Slodkowski/Twitter)
A day after conviction and jailing of the two Reuters reporters for seven years under the Official Secrets Act, Myanmar’s most widely read newspaper 7 Day Daily printed a partially blacked out frontpage with a headline “A sad day for Myanmar” on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Myanmar paper partially blacks out its front page in protest against journalists’ sentencing

Several pictures of the privately owned newspaper were shared by Reuters Myanmar Bureau Chief Antoni Slodkowski. “One of Myanmar’s largest dailies, 7 Day Daily, partially blacks out its frontpage in protest against the jailing of two @Reuters reporters. The editorial is titled, ‘A sad day for Myanmar,’” Slodkowski tweeted.

In solidarity with the young journalists, many people have taken to social media to show them support and condemn the decision of the court. Journalists from all around the world have also posed with placards reading #Free and #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo. People have also praised the private newspaper for taking a stand.

