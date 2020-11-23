‘My time has come’: The Undertaker bids farewell to WWE, here is how netizens reacted

For children who grew up watching World Wrestling Entertainment, the retirement announcement of Mark William Calaway, better known by the ring name ‘The Undertaker’, triggered a plethora of emotions. The 55-year-old professional wrestler bid farewell to the WWE Universe after being a part of it for over three decades.
“My time has come to let The @undertaker rest … in … peace,” read a post tweeted by the official account of WWE along with a photograph of ‘The Undertaker’.
“My time has come to let The @undertaker rest … in … peace.” #SurvivorSeries #FarewellTaker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/Mg9xr8GB94
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
In no time, the post was flooded with netizens reacting to the news. Fans and followers of the wrestler used hashtags such as #Undertaker30 #FarewellTaker while sharing videos and posts to bid him farewell.
Arguably the most iconic character in sports entertainment. Nobody else even came close in my eyes.
— Matt Curry (@Believe_in_Bald) November 23, 2020
There is only one @undertaker.#SurvivorSeries #FarewellTaker #Undertaker30 #KingTacha pic.twitter.com/tKdkvNNW11
— #KOL❤️OUT NOW ⚛ (@oriadeofficial) November 23, 2020
THIS REST IN PEACE!!#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/KlMwOTKp7I
— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) November 23, 2020
Thank you so much for making our childhood beautiful🧟♂️#Undertaker30 #FarewellTaker #WWE pic.twitter.com/I7TaXSeQo6
— nikila banuka perera (@BanukaNikila) November 23, 2020
#Undertaker30 goodbye and thank you The father of wrestling☹️💔 pic.twitter.com/GmJHCP3MpY
— N ☤ (@sh8l1) November 23, 2020
Mr. Mark Callaway
Just wanted you to know that I really appreciate all the trouble you took to get me such a wonderful childhood. Thanks a ton.
Rest in peace taker.🖤#ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/XD8zjGCHwr
— RK (@RavikumarJSP) November 23, 2020
I was watching this dude Wrestle when I was in middle school… what a career 30 years.. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/NgKPxaUWb8
— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 23, 2020
30 years ago I remember this like it was yesterday #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/BtkXRHkeDh
— Turn on that Silkk The Shocker ⚡️ (@mrbobby0825) November 22, 2020
