‘My time has come’: The Undertaker bids farewell to WWE, here is how netizens reacted

"My time has come to let The @undertaker rest ... in ... peace," read a post tweeted by the official account of WWE along with a photograph of 'The Undertaker'.

For children who grew up watching World Wrestling Entertainment, the retirement announcement of Mark William Calaway, better known by the ring name ‘The Undertaker’, triggered a plethora of emotions. The 55-year-old professional wrestler bid farewell to the WWE Universe after being a part of it for over three decades.

“My time has come to let The @undertaker rest … in … peace,” read a post tweeted by the official account of WWE along with a photograph of ‘The Undertaker’.

In no time, the post was flooded with netizens reacting to the news. Fans and followers of the wrestler used hashtags such as #Undertaker30 #FarewellTaker while sharing videos and posts to bid him farewell.

Arguably the most iconic character in sports entertainment. Nobody else even came close in my eyes. — Matt Curry (@Believe_in_Bald) November 23, 2020

#Undertaker30 goodbye and thank you The father of wrestling☹️💔 pic.twitter.com/GmJHCP3MpY — N ☤ (@sh8l1) November 23, 2020

Mr. Mark Callaway

Just wanted you to know that I really appreciate all the trouble you took to get me such a wonderful childhood. Thanks a ton. Rest in peace taker.🖤#ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/XD8zjGCHwr — RK (@RavikumarJSP) November 23, 2020

I was watching this dude Wrestle when I was in middle school… what a career 30 years.. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/NgKPxaUWb8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 23, 2020

30 years ago I remember this like it was yesterday #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/BtkXRHkeDh — Turn on that Silkk The Shocker ⚡️ (@mrbobby0825) November 22, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd