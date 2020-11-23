scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
‘My time has come’: The Undertaker bids farewell to WWE, here is how netizens reacted

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 5:18:44 pm
undertaker, undertaker farewell, undertaker 35 years, undertaker rest in peace, undertaker 30, wwe survival series, wwe, twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express news"My time has come to let The @undertaker rest ... in ... peace," read a post tweeted by the official account of WWE along with a photograph of 'The Undertaker'.

For children who grew up watching World Wrestling Entertainment, the retirement announcement of Mark William Calaway, better known by the ring name ‘The Undertaker’, triggered a plethora of emotions. The 55-year-old professional wrestler bid farewell to the WWE Universe after being a part of it for over three decades.

“My time has come to let The @undertaker rest … in … peace,” read a post tweeted by the official account of WWE along with a photograph of ‘The Undertaker’.

In no time, the post was flooded with netizens reacting to the news. Fans and followers of the wrestler used hashtags such as #Undertaker30 #FarewellTaker while sharing videos and posts to bid him farewell.

