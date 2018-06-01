These viral ‘My son is…’ predictive text jokes on Twitter will leave you in splits

So, what is your “My son is…” predictive text? Share it in the comments below. (Source: Getty Images) So, what is your “My son is…” predictive text? Share it in the comments below. (Source: Getty Images)

While auto-correct can be quite a nuisance for many people, there have been several occasions when it turns a monotonous situation into a humorous moment. While Mahira Khan’s adorable ‘autocorrect fail’ chat with her mom left Twitterati in splits, a comedian’s rant about ‘predictive text’ on the phone was equally hilarious. Dwelling on the same, a video game developer Merritt K asked people to type “My son is…” and then let the predictive text take over.

In her tweet, she wrote, “type ‘my son is’ then let predictive text take the wheel,” and then posted what her phone predicted for her. “My son is a man forever but he doesn’t have a thing to do with me and he doesn’t like me.” The tweet grabbed many eyeballs on Twitter — with many posting funny as well as bizarre responses that their phone predicted for them.

type “my son is” then let predictive text take the wheel — merritt k (@merrittk) May 30, 2018

While some people wrote exactly what their phone predicted such as, “my son is a great sandwich and i ate my sandwich,” others gave funny twists to the responses they received. Check out a few hilarious reactions here:

My son is not working properly I will not have to pay for it and it is not possible — Crass Iron Skillet 🍳🗡️🦃🔪 (@SouthrnGothHick) May 30, 2018

what the hell have i been texting — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 30, 2018

My son is going on a walk today and I just gotta take care. pic.twitter.com/rpAkNErloF — Dorie (@dorielifestory) May 31, 2018

My son is in the future please don’t hesitate to call or email me if you want to go — trevor (@trevorkirpaul) May 30, 2018

My son is a great guy and I am very interested in the job and I am very interested in the position of the company and I am very interested in the position of the company and I am very interested in the position of the company and — Mark T. Hrisho (@MarkTHrisho) May 30, 2018

What does your phone predict for your “My son is…” text? Tell us in the comments below.

