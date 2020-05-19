The ‘My plans vs 2020’ trend has people sharing memes on how the year has fallen apart

People are using popular TV and film references to show how they had expected the year to go and how reality destroyed their best laid plans.
‘My plans vs 2020’ is a trend on Twitter in which people are sharing memes that indicate how the year was supposed to go and how it’s actually going.
Here are some examples:
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/s2BzXqDynZ
— Radio X (@RadioX) May 19, 2020
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/x1tJy4BogD
— SBS Movies (@SBSMovies) May 19, 2020
My My
Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/h2LV8NSbW0
— Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/P5D3Qtahtz
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/2nY6NlQlQZ
— Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) May 18, 2020
my plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/z1OP5vLvhX
— karen han (@karenyhan) May 18, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/sFq5rh5Uma
— 🌌 (@memoriesdw) May 18, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/A7zIiC7aqV
— คมศักดิ์ แอดดัมส์ (@KomsakAddams) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/ktBxlo4XrX
— Queen Kong (@Lapolo_87) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/zo0zrUWU33
— Andy ✨ (@AndyAMD_) May 18, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jDB5MRmRUF
— James Davies (@jamesorharry) May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/IfTTfB5lui
— Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) May 19, 2020
My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/kUAcvuqXe0
— best of Joseph Morgan (@bestofJosephM_) May 19, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/AzafOTcocB
— thrömbey (@__valfoy) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/h0VrNbmhwJ
— Johnny Vivash (@JohnnyVivash) May 19, 2020
My plans. 2020. pic.twitter.com/N4io6Td7PY
— Herr Dumpidump (@Amisma_) May 19, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/41cMcjfbsh
— Ciaran Conliffe (@shinyemptyhead) May 19, 2020
People on social media have also been sharing the ‘last normal photo’ they took before the lockdown.
