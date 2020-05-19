The ‘My plans vs 2020’ trend has people sharing memes on how the year has fallen apart

A new form of expectation vs reality has taken Twitter by storm. A new form of expectation vs reality has taken Twitter by storm.

People are using popular TV and film references to show how they had expected the year to go and how reality destroyed their best laid plans.

‘My plans vs 2020’ is a trend on Twitter in which people are sharing memes that indicate how the year was supposed to go and how it’s actually going.

Here are some examples:

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/s2BzXqDynZ — Radio X (@RadioX) May 19, 2020

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/x1tJy4BogD — SBS Movies (@SBSMovies) May 19, 2020

My My

Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/h2LV8NSbW0 — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/P5D3Qtahtz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/2nY6NlQlQZ — Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) May 18, 2020

my plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/z1OP5vLvhX — karen han (@karenyhan) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/jDB5MRmRUF — James Davies (@jamesorharry) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/IfTTfB5lui — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) May 19, 2020

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/kUAcvuqXe0 — best of Joseph Morgan (@bestofJosephM_) May 19, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/41cMcjfbsh — Ciaran Conliffe (@shinyemptyhead) May 19, 2020

People on social media have also been sharing the ‘last normal photo’ they took before the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd