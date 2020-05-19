Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The ‘My plans vs 2020’ trend has people sharing memes on how the year has fallen apart

'My plans vs 2020' is a trend on Twitter in which people are sharing memes that indicate how the year was supposed to go and how it's actually going. 

Published: May 19, 2020
A new form of expectation vs reality has taken Twitter by storm.

People are using popular TV and film references to show how they had expected the year to go and how reality destroyed their best laid plans.

Here are some examples:

People on social media have also been sharing the ‘last normal photo’ they took before the lockdown.

