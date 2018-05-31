‘Muslim women should not feel ashamed to eat in public during their period’: Viral video finds support on social media

The girl’s viral video has found a lot of support on social media. (Source: File Photo) The girl’s viral video has found a lot of support on social media. (Source: File Photo)

It is the holy month of Ramzan and Muslims all across the world are observing fast. While several observe fast during this month, there are obviously exceptions. It is well known that those who are old or are physically unwell are exempted from the practice. However, are these exceptions easily accepted? A Muslim girl called Erin Clegg recently posted a video on Twitter where she, wearing a hijab, asks some important questions. Clegg says that she is on her period and hence is not observing fasts but she is being shamed for it. Posing a question for everybody else she shared her video and wrote, “WHY. #MUSLIM. #WOMEN. SHOULD. NOT. FEEL. ASHAMED. TO. EAT. IN. PUBLIC. DURING. #RAMADAN.WHEN. THEY. HAVE. THEIR. PERIOD.”

Watch the video here.

Soon, Clegg got an overwhelming response on social media. Several girls came forth and echoed her opinions. While some shared that they too have undergone something similar, others stated that they do not attach much importance to what the naysayers have to say. “This is awesome. Thank you for speaking out so bravely. And those expressions during pauses: Priceless,” wrote one while another wrote, “I admire your courage.”

“Am I the only Muslim girl who’ll sit there and eat a while burger and fries and then have a full fat half a kilo chocolate mousse and finish it up with a kitkat and not even consider who can see me? Like it’s never even crossed my mind. And that’s how it should be,” was another tweet in her support.

Here are some of the other tweets.

Girl, i know. I was like pic.twitter.com/b7LsTJr3qh — Erin 🍑🌈 (@stanakmu_) May 30, 2018

This is awesome. Thank you for speaking out so bravely. And those expressions during pauses: Priceless. 🤣🤣🤣 — Susanne Abrams (@ssanneab) May 30, 2018

I admire your courage. 🤗 — Susanne Abrams (@ssanneab) May 30, 2018

I also fast and pray once a month for those who are in need but since I am hypoglycemic I have to eat so I make another personal ‘sacrifice’ and give up something I love for that day. Usually social media or my phone. It’s about the sacrifice for me not food. I’m Mormon btw. — TONIA L.CLARK (@whynotmomdotcom) May 30, 2018

Thank you. I agree that all cultures need to accept menstruation as a normal, healthy process. — Canonist – #IStandForJ2 – #J2Family (@Mensa_Erika) May 30, 2018

Am I the only Muslim girl who’ll sit there and eat a while burger and fries and then have a full fat half a kilo chocolate mousse and finish it up with a kitkat and not even consider who can see me? Like it’s never even crossed my mind. And that’s how it should be. — Aylin🌷 (@ShadesOfFitna) May 30, 2018 What do you have to say? Let us know in the comments below.

