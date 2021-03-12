scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Viral video of musicians and their funny expressions sparks meme fest

While many drew parallels between the enthusiasm of the musicians and the performance of employees in the month of March, others got creative by making memes and jokes on them and their expressions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 5:45:30 pm
Meme template, latest meme template, musician’s performance viral video, musicians performance hilarious expression memes, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.The viral video shows 4 musicians, dressed in traditional clothes, performing with vigour and making hilarious expressions while at it.

A video of a couple of musicians, playing their instruments with full strength and vigour onstage is being widely shared on social media, prompting hilarious reactions and kick-starting a meme trend.

The viral video shows 4 musicians, dressed in traditional clothes, performing with vigour and making hilarious expressions while at it.

While many drew parallels between the enthusiasm of the musicians and the performance of employees in the month of March, others got creative by making memes and jokes on them and their expressions.

Take a look here:

