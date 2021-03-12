Viral video of musicians and their funny expressions sparks meme fest

March 12, 2021 5:45:30 pm
A video of a couple of musicians, playing their instruments with full strength and vigour onstage is being widely shared on social media, prompting hilarious reactions and kick-starting a meme trend.
The viral video shows 4 musicians, dressed in traditional clothes, performing with vigour and making hilarious expressions while at it.
While many drew parallels between the enthusiasm of the musicians and the performance of employees in the month of March, others got creative by making memes and jokes on them and their expressions.
Take a look here:
Jeera when you put it in hot oil. pic.twitter.com/9mIU7qKNIg
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 12, 2021
How employees perform in March.😅#मार्चक्लोज़िंग pic.twitter.com/K8NXXhNUyH
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 12, 2021
When you want to be rockstars but parents force you to learn classical. pic.twitter.com/xkL5Qv5tvm
— Amit A (@Amit_smiling) March 12, 2021
This hairstyle seems to be in vogue ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/drriwgV2Iz
— The_Nil (@Dil_se_Dinil) March 12, 2021
Ok I can’t stop laughing
— Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) March 12, 2021
— Varsha (@Varsha64971981) March 12, 2021
Someone is really offended. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/DdCXsmrN5H
— Anil 🇮🇳 📈 (@ActiWitty) March 12, 2021
Jeera to theek hai… Hari mirchi daal ke dekho 💥
— Prateek Vaishnav (@prateek_sings) March 12, 2021
*When your crush says Hi*
— Akshay! (@theKumarAkshay) March 12, 2021
This person is a whole mood😂 pic.twitter.com/0gHo9wfIko
— ᴀᴠᴇʀᴀɢᴇ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛ (@sivaaaa04) March 12, 2021
— Mrinal !!! (@BoyPotty) March 12, 2021
That one zeera which has no effect no matter how hot the oil is..😶 pic.twitter.com/0EdIyWZmYt
— चौकीदारीagainstHomophobia (@arorarahul01) March 12, 2021
