Viral video of musicians and their funny expressions sparks meme fest

The viral video shows 4 musicians, dressed in traditional clothes, performing with vigour and making hilarious expressions while at it.

A video of a couple of musicians, playing their instruments with full strength and vigour onstage is being widely shared on social media, prompting hilarious reactions and kick-starting a meme trend.

The viral video shows 4 musicians, dressed in traditional clothes, performing with vigour and making hilarious expressions while at it.

While many drew parallels between the enthusiasm of the musicians and the performance of employees in the month of March, others got creative by making memes and jokes on them and their expressions.

Take a look here:

Jeera when you put it in hot oil. pic.twitter.com/9mIU7qKNIg — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 12, 2021

When you want to be rockstars but parents force you to learn classical. pic.twitter.com/xkL5Qv5tvm — Amit A (@Amit_smiling) March 12, 2021

This hairstyle seems to be in vogue ! 😂 pic.twitter.com/drriwgV2Iz — The_Nil (@Dil_se_Dinil) March 12, 2021

Ok I can’t stop laughing — Neha Sharma (@mmiinniii) March 12, 2021

Jeera to theek hai… Hari mirchi daal ke dekho 💥 — Prateek Vaishnav (@prateek_sings) March 12, 2021

*When your crush says Hi* — Akshay! (@theKumarAkshay) March 12, 2021

This person is a whole mood😂 pic.twitter.com/0gHo9wfIko — ᴀᴠᴇʀᴀɢᴇ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛ (@sivaaaa04) March 12, 2021