The show must go on: Musicians perform inside metro station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Watch video

If there was no war, Ukrainians in the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv would have been enjoying the annual Kharkiv Music Fest at a bigger venue. Despite the shelling and explosions, classical music resonated in the city as musicians kicked off the Kharkiv Music Fest 2022 at the Istorychnyi Myzei metro station, now being used as a bomb shelter, on March 26.

Organisers said with the “concert between the explosions”, the musicians made a symbolic opening of the classical music festival, which is held every year during famous Ukrainian and international artists perform, and left people emotional.

Johannes Gutenberg, a Twitter user, shared a clip of the concert. “Today marks the opening day of the #Kharkiv Music Festival & the people of Ukraine’s 2nd city weren’t going to let Russian bombs stop them,” tweeted Gutenberg.

In the video, people are seen listening to music inside the metro station. The musicians are seen playing instruments on the steps and people can be heard applauding them towards the end of the video. Maria, a Kharkiv resident, is heard saying as per English subtitles, “Events like this are a ray of light that help us to trust in positivity and to be sure that everything will be okay.”

“It was an idea, which way I can be helpful for my people, for my country and my native city, Kharkiv,” cello player Denys Karachevtsev is heard saying in the video. “Because I am a citizen of Kharkiv and I really love this city and these people,” he says.

Ukrainian folk songs written especially for this concert by the young Kharkiv composer and conductor Vladimir Bogatyryov were also played. The five-string players played classical masterpieces by Bach, Schubert, Dvorak and Skoryk. The musicians included Olga Pishchita, Stanislav Kucherenko, Tatiana Zhuk, Denis Karachevtsev and Sergiy Dikarev.