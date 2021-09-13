scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
‘This is crazy’: Musical competition show to feature digital avatars of contestants

The show will bring together famous music industry stars such as Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and Will.i.am as the judges.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 5:29:00 pm
Alter Ego, Avatar, Alter Ego digital avatar viral video, Fox TV, Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, Will.i.am, motion capture picture, indian express, indian express newsInterestingly, neither the judges nor the audience will see the real contestant until the very end of the show or when they are eliminated.

A musical competition with digital avatars performing on stage is what viewers can expect from the upcoming show ‘Alter Ego’. The reality competition, set to premiere September 22, is the next iteration of the musical competition show, featuring, what the producers claim, as the world’s 1st avatar singing competition. However, netizens say this is not new.

Fox TV has unveiled the first look of the show “Alter Ego”, giving a little sneak peek of what the show is all about. In the show, 20 contestants will be given a chance to portray themselves in the form of their chosen digital avatar aka “Alter Ego”. Interestingly, neither the judges nor the audience will see the real contestant until the very end of the show or when they are eliminated.

The contestants will be using the technology of ‘motion capture picture’ to present their performances, Fox News reported. “People always judge me by the way I look, by the way, I sang. But I’ve realised I don’t have to be afraid,” says one of the contestants in the sneak peek of the show.

The show will bring together famous music industry stars such as Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and Will.i.am as the judges with the singers’ alter ego, which will be transported on stage through lenses, performing in front of a live audience.

Since being shared online, the first look has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted mixed reactions from netizens. While many tweeted that they couldn’t wait to watch the show, others called the concept “scary”.

However, some pointed that the concept was not new and is already being done by Miku Hatsune — a Vocaloid software voicebank — that features a 16-year-old girl virtual idol who performs at concerts onstage as an animated projection.

