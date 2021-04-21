WATCH: Music teacher plays violin while paragliding to soothe first flight jitters

People were impressed how being anxious he could still play the violin so well.

Even though adventure sports like paragliding have been gaining popularity around the world, there are many who are still very scared to try it. A Turkish music teacher is one of them as he wanted to fly but wasn’t sure how to deal with his anxiety. But thanks to his favourite musical instrument — a violin, he not only conquered his fears but also is winning the internet.

Fikret Eren recently realised his dream of paragliding through his childhood friend Semih Er, Anadolu Agency reported. The report said the duo took off from Ali Mountain in the Kayseri Province in central Turkey known for paragliding.

A video shared by the agency shows Eren playing his instrument over the picturesque mountain-scape as Er keeps managing the tandem and records his friend’s performance mid-air during his first flight.

Watch the video here:

According to Zenger News, the musician had always dreamed of flying and was jealous of Er, who has been a professional paraglider for eight years. When Er heard Eren talking about something to distract him, he suggested that he could play the violin during their ride.

“He admits he was scared at first, but found courage when his friend offered to accompany him. Plus, Eren loved the idea of playing the violin above the mountains,” the report read.

Video and photos of the pair have been widely circulating online, not just in Turkey but even beyond.