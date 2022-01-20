scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Museums, concert halls in Amsterdam offer salon services. Here’s why

he protesters said they were acting out against the government restrictions on museums and concert halls when other businesses like salons and gyms were allowed to function amid the pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 20, 2022 3:47:01 pm
The government sent notices to the venues that participated in the symbolic protests.

When the famous Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, they offered hair cutting services instead of museum tours. Similarly, some other 70 odd cultural institutions also offered hair cutting and gym services.

The Royal Concertgebouw considered one of the finest concert halls, set up barber chairs at its stage with two barbers waiting for customers as the hall orchestra played famous symphonies in the background.
The Mauritshuis gallery, which houses paintings like “Girl with a pearl earring”, held fitness classes, while the Speelklok Museum advertised itself as the gym.

They were all protesting against the Dutch government’s continued restrictions on museums and concert halls when other businesses like salons and gyms were allowed to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to make the point that a museum is a safe visit and we should be open. The mayor called me last night and she said she’s not permitting this,” Emilie Gordenker, the director of Van Gogh Museum, told AFP.“We expect to get a warning at some point after which we will have to close, but we wanted to make this point very badly so here we are,” Gordenker added.

Her sentiments were echoed by Simon Renink, the director of The Royal Concertgebouw, who believed that the “cultural sector” should be allowed to open with appropriate Covid safety measures. “After two years of patience and an ever-constructive attitude, it is high time for a fair perspective for the cultural sector,” he told AFP. On its part, the government sent notices to the venues that participated in the symbolic protests.

 

Data from the Netherlands government shows the average number of confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past 7 days in Amsterdam stood at 2,996 and the national seven-day average is at 35,588 as of January 19.

