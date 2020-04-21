The world’s museums are showing off their ‘creepiest’ exhibits thanks to #CuratorBattle

Museums and curators of many renowned institution joined the challenge online and it got everyone talking. (Natural Sciences NMS/ Twitter) Museums and curators of many renowned institution joined the challenge online and it got everyone talking. (Natural Sciences NMS/ Twitter)

Stuck at home due to lockdowns, people across the world are taking virtual tours with many museums opening their doors to guests virtually. And then curators of popular museums locked horns on Twitter to show off the “creepiest object” in their institutions.

The competition is the latest in a series of weekly Twitter battles that was launched by the Yorkshire Museum, that is among the many museums globally that was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The museum kicked off the latest social media challenge with a picture of a hair bun from the burial site of a Roman woman in the third or fourth century.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It’s time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥 Today’s theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We’re kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place… CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

Soon museum curators from across the globe joined in. A hideous ‘mermaid’, creepy dolls, and the skeletal remains of animals were among the creepiest objects that popped up as a result of the challenge.

Check out some of the entries:

We’re a bit late to the game @YorkshireMuseum, but can we play too? Our #CreepiestObject is this Georgian doll sporting a fashionable silk dress, deep glass eyes and with *checks notes*…human hair. #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/0KyPoPd2pP — Museum of London (@MuseumofLondon) April 21, 2020

Nos unimos al hilo #CreepiestObject. Nos cuesta elegir, pero nos quedamos con el reloj con autómatas de ca. 1855 en el que un mono dentista atiende a su paciente. Aquí lo podéis ver en movimiento https://t.co/VFeZgWeFUw pic.twitter.com/6jDR123h9Z — MuseodelRomanticismo (@MRomanticismo) April 21, 2020

@YorkshireMuseum loving this #CreepiestObject thread and we’ve got one of our own. In 1989 this mummified cat, AKA Bing Clawsby, took up residence in our strongrooms. Not your average piece of archival ephemera #CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/4aT1VoFcfl — Heritage@WSHC (@HeritageWSHC) April 21, 2020

@YorkshireMuseum The eyes are kind of following you around the room… 👀👀😱😱😱Who wants to be stuck in a dark room with this roman mask dating from the 2nd century? Not us. #CreepiestObject #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/Vc9Nm8Uz7b — Historiska museet (@historiskamuse) April 21, 2020

En nuestro caso elegimos estas dos pinturas:

1. La Cabeza decapitada de San Dionisio (atribuida a Valdés) 2. Monje rezando (anónimo) que mira de reojo y te pone los pelos de punta.#CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/vL9hgsczo2 — Museo del Greco (@MuseodelGreco) April 21, 2020

on behalf of @MONAmuseum I offer up this late Victorian kitty tea party by Walter Potter.#CreepiestObject #Curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/KSOBOTyPxP — Shelley⚓ (@wheresshelly) April 21, 2020

Museums around the world are sharing pictures of their #creepiestobjects. We might have some even creepier ones, but this gives us the chills. It looks like a torture device of some kind, but is not. It was used to lift a dancer up in the air back in the 1930ies. #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/I5ocRjyYeb — Teatterimuseo (@_teatterimuseo_) April 21, 2020

Hold up! We’d be totally remiss if we didn’t jump on this #CreepiestObject train. We’re way a-head of you with the severed noggin of Peter Kurten, real-life #Vampire of Dusseldorf! 🧛🏽‍♂️ You can fang us later for the #nightmares. #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/7uritZMmIc — Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) April 20, 2020

So we couldn’t let the moment for #CreepiestObject #CURATORBATTLE pass us by… From the Dept of Creepy in our Education Collection: a naturally mummified pigeon. Sealed into the wall of a building, this pigeon died, desiccated and then its feathers were eaten clean by insects. pic.twitter.com/qpfE7kA02t — Bell Museum (@BellMuseum) April 20, 2020

I’ll see your eye and raise you a box full of eyes. from the @museumboerhaave #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/4ha3W9VhsY — Michiel (@upstalbeam) April 21, 2020

We have two for #CreepiestObject – a horse hoof and camel jaw!

Both animals were used during the Burke and Wills expedition. The camel’s name was Landa and the horse, belonging to Burke, was named Billy. When the team began to starve both were eaten. https://t.co/7p1C0bDKnB pic.twitter.com/bAZwUm7ULb — Migration Museum (@MigrationMuseum) April 21, 2020

@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms? This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week. Our #CreepiestObject is…this pincushion! Complete with tiny children’s heads. You’re welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD — Norwich Castle (@NorwichCastle) April 17, 2020

This is one our all-time fave #CreepiestObject #curatorbattle. She’s a prop from the TV show “American Gothic.” pic.twitter.com/r9XQxaaLIE — Cape Fear Museum (@capefearmuseum) April 17, 2020

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can’t hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM — Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020

STEP ASIDE ALL. These are hand-made models of figures playing cards and of gold miners hauling gold nuggets to the surface. BUT the figures are made from crab’s legs and claws… Typical Victorians, they loved weird/creepy stuff. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/A5NHiPGnVh — York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) April 17, 2020

This is one of my favourite objects from @HistEnvScot Collections – a painted whale eardrum. Fascinating and highly disturbing! #CreepiestObject #Curatorbattle More info 👇https://t.co/SIyqgmP2IG pic.twitter.com/HWCkyP3Qex — Clara Molina Sanchez (@CMolinaSanchez) April 17, 2020

In a lot of ways, we wish we could un-see this entire thread. And we most definitely cannot beat the hair bun. But we’ll just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/rVSPVETSSP — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) April 17, 2020

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd