Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The world’s museums are showing off their ‘creepiest’ exhibits thanks to #CuratorBattle

The Yorkshire museum kicked off the latest social media challenge with a picture of a hair bun from the burial site of a Roman woman in the third or fourth century.

Published: April 21, 2020 6:48:22 pm
museums virtual challenge, curator battle, museums creepiest object challenge, creepiest objects museum display, viral challenges, indian express, Museums and curators of many renowned institution joined the challenge online and it got everyone talking. (Natural Sciences NMS/ Twitter)

Stuck at home due to lockdowns, people across the world are taking virtual tours with many museums opening their doors to guests virtually. And then curators of popular museums locked horns on Twitter to show off the “creepiest object” in their institutions.

The competition is the latest in a series of weekly Twitter battles that was launched by the Yorkshire Museum, that is among the many museums globally that was forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The museum kicked off the latest social media challenge with a picture of a hair bun from the burial site of a Roman woman in the third or fourth century.

Soon museum curators from across the globe joined in. A hideous ‘mermaid’, creepy dolls, and the skeletal remains of animals were among the creepiest objects that popped up as a result of the challenge.

Check out some of the entries:

 

