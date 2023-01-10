Watch: Netizens think this muscular mountain goat is a mythical creature

Mountain goats conjure up images of passive-looking furry animals, which are seen mostly grazing grass at rocky mountain tops. In recent years, many videos of mountain goats have gone viral.

Another such video, featuring an oddly muscular-looking mountain goat, is raking up millions of views. The six-second video was shared by a popular Twitter account named OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) on January 9. So far, this undated clip has gathered over 36 million views and over four lakh likes.

Many people have commented expressing awe at the appearance of the goat-antelope and shared photos of their own encounters with mountain goats while they were on hikes.

Huge muscular mountain goat seen in forest 😳 pic.twitter.com/9gdCMgpvCK — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 8, 2023

They never skip a workout pic.twitter.com/dUpf1z5ft1 — Shawn Schach (@ShqDiesel) January 9, 2023

Incredible animals. A bit too comfortable around us on this evening. pic.twitter.com/TCXW8yD24W — Joe Stergios (@JoeStergios) January 9, 2023

Meet this guy on the trail.

Exciting moments. pic.twitter.com/lFWQyhmT8t — Tim Rote (@timrote) January 9, 2023

This guy tried walking right up to me until I waved and said hi to him. Once I said that he turned and kept walking. He was like 3 feet away 😬 pic.twitter.com/CTZWwZByNL — Crystal 🐾 (@CrystalCusses) January 9, 2023

From a trip in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/ob6V7nnnyH — Joshua Hansen (@P0INTEDhosh) January 9, 2023

I think I saw this same guy at Mt Rainier pic.twitter.com/UbEhsRcRpi — Kim Wilkinson (@kimwilk) January 9, 2023

I saw these while hiking a couple of years ago! He walked right past us, like close enough to touch. pic.twitter.com/8KJUpDiUFt — andy🥂❄️Hannibrainrot era (@kweenratmother) January 9, 2023

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s a deity, no doubt a mountain spirit.” Another person said, “That thing looks like a mountain goat, polar bear, and horse all rolled into one creature!”.

Expressing an opposite reaction a Twitter user wrote, “I forget that ppl don’t go outside or spend a lot of time in nature bc this is a normal looking mountain goat to me. Those things climb all the way up 14,000 ft mountains. You thought they were small???”.

Despite their name, mountain goats are not goats. They are more closely related to sheep and are excellent climbers. The type of white fur mountain goat shown in the video is endemic to hilly areas of western North America.