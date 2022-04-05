scorecardresearch
Murdered rapper’s body used as prop at funeral ceremony, netizens find it unsettling

Videos posted by several attendees on social media showed people singing and dancing as the singer’s body was on display.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2022 6:15:07 pm
goonew, goonew dead, goonew funeral, goonew body funeral, goonew dead body standing night club, viral news, indian expressRapper Goodnew died last month.

A funeral ceremony for murdered American rapper Markelle Morrow, popularly known as Goonew, is being seen as a creepy event after fans had a rude awakening that his body was used as a prop on stage. Photos and videos from the event hosted at a nightclub in Washington DC have left netizens freaking out online.

A dance party called “The Last Show” was hosted at a club, at bliss, on Sunday to honour Goonew, who was killed last month after being shot at in a District Heights parking lot. The venue itself left people baffled and many said they were “feeling sick” after discovering that it was his embalmed body on the stage wearing designer clothes and a crown.

The event was organised by the rapper’s family and friends as his going-away party. Videos posted by several attendees on social media showed people singing and dancing as the singer’s body was on display.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A video showing the scene from the party at the nightclub has gone viral on Twitter garnering over 2 million views.

[Disclaimer: Viewers may find visuals disturbing, discretion is advised]

Many on social media mistook the body for a mannequin. However, when they realised it was the rapper’s corpse, and not a statue, it left all freaking out—Hip-hop legend 50 Cent was one of them. While some thought it was “creepy”, most argued that it was “disgraceful”, saying whoever planned the event needed help.

As the backlash grew, the club clarified they were not aware of what the event would entail. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire,” the club said Monday in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLISS NIGHTCLUB : D.C. (@blissclubdc)

As the images and videos were being shared widely on social media, netizens have been shaking their virtual heads in disbelief that the party actually happened.

