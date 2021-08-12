Munich animal shelter puts abandoned pets on Tinder and netizens are loving it

Going on a dating app is what many people do when looking for a partner. However, an animal shelter in Germany seems to have found an alternative use for Tinder — finding homes for abandoned pets.

The Munich Animal Welfare Association has created dating profiles on the dating app for the abandoned animals housed at their shelter home, in the hope of getting them adopted.

According to a Reuters report, the animal association hired an advertising agency to shoot pictures of the 15 animals, which included a black and white cat called ‘Captain Kirk’.

Watch the video here:

It’s a purrfect match! This animal shelter in Munich is putting lonely pets on the dating app Tinder to find them a home 🐾 https://t.co/OVZSYBEaYS pic.twitter.com/rV7t87EmHT — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

Interestingly, the response is way better than the shelter expected. Jillian Moss from the shelter told the news website that many have swiped right on the pets to set up the first date. “The response is insane, it’s exploding everywhere.”

However, animal welfare experts, noting a surge in pet ownership due to the lockdowns imposed amid the pandemic, have warned that the animals may be abandoned post the virus, the report added.

“We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a ‘purrfect match’ in the long term and not just for a few weeks,” Benjamin Beilke, who is coordinating Tinder communication, told the news website. “There aren’t only lonely souls among humans, but there are also a lot of lonely souls among animals,” he added.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 50,000 views with many quite pleased by the idea.

Hope they find amazing homes. https://t.co/SWGoxDcaaE — Kris Midorin (@KrisMidorin) August 12, 2021

What?!? You mean all this time Lucy was a real cat??? Damn… Well, she got great conversation skills tho! Miow!!! ;) — Johnny Boy (@LetsGoJohnnyBoy) August 12, 2021

Innovation at it’s best! — safdar (@SafdarR41632965) August 12, 2021