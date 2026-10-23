Mummy removed from exhibition over ‘lack of deceased person’s consent’

McFarlane took to X and wrote, “My daughter has a book on the ancient Egyptians and has been quite animated by it, so we took her to Kelvingrove Museum to see their mummy, except it’s no longer there. All ‘human remains’ gone with the following sign up in place of exhibits that have been there for years.”

The move by the museum sparked debate on what accounts for consent, especially when it comes to historical objects.

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One user commented on the post saying, “The museum sector is ideologically possessed these days. Walked round a museum in Bath recently, and every sign had a second sign under it where some victim group pertaining to the first sign had to be called out. Every single sign.”

Another user wrote, “I’m sorry, especially for your daughter. All under the heading, the nanny state knows better than parents in how to educate children to the realities of life. Scotland. A dependency culture where the govt provides all. Controls all. And dictates culture. In short…”

A third user wrote, “I think if I was a couple thousand-year-old mummy in a museum I’d be proud. Better than being underground in the dark.”