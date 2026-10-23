Mummy removed from exhibition over ‘lack of deceased person’s consent’

The mummy’s removal has sparked an online debate over consent, the ethics of displaying human remains, and how history should be presented to the public.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readOct 23, 2026 01:51 PM IST
historyEthical row erupts as museum pulls ancient mummy display over consent concerns. (photo credit: X/ Jonny McFarlane)
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In a recent Egyptian mummy exhibition at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, a mummy was removed because it lacked “consent from the deceased individual.”

The Telegraph reported that visitors and art enthusiasts found signs posted by managers explaining that they had “removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect.” The item reportedly included a coffin with the remains of Nekht, a priest, a recovered mummified right hand from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, and a mummified male head and right foot.

The Daily Mail reported that further human remains from Kelvingrove and St Mungo Museum are planned for removal by Glasgow Life, a charitable organisation funded by the SNP-led Glasgow city council. Visitor Jonny McFarlane noticed the move and took to social media after taking his daughter to the ancient Egypt exhibition.

McFarlane took to X and wrote, “My daughter has a book on the ancient Egyptians and has been quite animated by it, so we took her to Kelvingrove Museum to see their mummy, except it’s no longer there. All ‘human remains’ gone with the following sign up in place of exhibits that have been there for years.”

The move by the museum sparked debate on what accounts for consent, especially when it comes to historical objects.

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One user commented on the post saying, “The museum sector is ideologically possessed these days. Walked round a museum in Bath recently, and every sign had a second sign under it where some victim group pertaining to the first sign had to be called out. Every single sign.”

Another user wrote, “I’m sorry, especially for your daughter. All under the heading, the nanny state knows better than parents in how to educate children to the realities of life. Scotland. A dependency culture where the govt provides all. Controls all. And dictates culture. In short…”

A third user wrote, “I think if I was a couple thousand-year-old mummy in a museum I’d be proud. Better than being underground in the dark.”

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