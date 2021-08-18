scorecardresearch
‘Perfectly synchronised’: Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps perform Sailor’s Hornpipe, win praise online

In the clip, which has now garnered over 71,000 views, the girls can be seen performing in a harmonised manner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 10:41:03 pm
Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls viral video, Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls trending, Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls, navy dance performance, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video made many curious about the performance.

A performance by girls of Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps has left netizens delighted after it went viral on social media.

The undated 2.07-minute clip was shared by former Naval officer Arun Prakash. “Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with a display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers and the band,” tweeted Prakash.

In the clip, which has now garnered over 71,000 views, the girls can be seen performing in a perfectly synchronised manner on the ‘The Sailor’s Hornpipe’ — the traditional hornpipe melody that is linked with the origins of the Royal Navy.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered curiosity among netizens about the performance. Some also commented that the routine was most likely inspired by a Scottish dance.

