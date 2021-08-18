‘Perfectly synchronised’: Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps perform Sailor’s Hornpipe, win praise online

August 18, 2021 10:41:03 pm
A performance by girls of Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps has left netizens delighted after it went viral on social media.
The undated 2.07-minute clip was shared by former Naval officer Arun Prakash. “Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with a display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers and the band,” tweeted Prakash.
In the clip, which has now garnered over 71,000 views, the girls can be seen performing in a perfectly synchronised manner on the ‘The Sailor’s Hornpipe’ — the traditional hornpipe melody that is linked with the origins of the Royal Navy.
Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers & IN band. pic.twitter.com/xm7tpSqInT
— Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) August 17, 2021
Since being shared online, the clip has triggered curiosity among netizens about the performance. Some also commented that the routine was most likely inspired by a Scottish dance.
Even me 1996 to 99
— Tanmay (@Tanmay97929082) August 17, 2021
Me too! My sentiments exactly!
— Sonia do Rosario Gomes (@SoniadoRosario4) August 17, 2021
This is so amazing
— Bhat Farhana (@Bhat_farhana_) August 17, 2021
Beautiful. But how about something with traditional Indian music too?
— Leela (@leelaraagam) August 18, 2021
They are a unique bunch. Saw them perform live during the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam. The choreography and spontaneity are a treat for the eyes.
— JayantaG Sujanya (@JayantaGupta15) August 17, 2021
