‘Perfectly synchronised’: Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps perform Sailor’s Hornpipe, win praise online

A performance by girls of Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps has left netizens delighted after it went viral on social media.

The undated 2.07-minute clip was shared by former Naval officer Arun Prakash. “Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with a display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers and the band,” tweeted Prakash.

In the clip, which has now garnered over 71,000 views, the girls can be seen performing in a perfectly synchronised manner on the ‘The Sailor’s Hornpipe’ — the traditional hornpipe melody that is linked with the origins of the Royal Navy.

Watch the video here:

Mumbai Sea Cadet Corps girls delight, once again, with display of ‘sailor’s Hornpipe.’ Accompanied by their drummers & IN band. pic.twitter.com/xm7tpSqInT — Arun Prakash (@arunp2810) August 17, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has triggered curiosity among netizens about the performance. Some also commented that the routine was most likely inspired by a Scottish dance.

