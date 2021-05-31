scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
After rains in Mumbai, it is pouring memes and jokes on Twitter

As Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Monday, Twitter was quick to capitalise on the trend. Earlier, Indian Met Department had said that along with Mumbai, Pune and Raigad will witness cloudy weather.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 3:54:55 pm
Mumbai, Mumbai rains, Mumbai rain memes, Twitter reactions, Mumbai weather now, Mumbai weather updates, Mumbai rain updates, Mumbai rain Twitter, MumbaiRain, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others shared memes and jokes about the weather, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

Netizens took to Twitter, flooding the platform with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring regions received heavy fall. Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, on May 30 said that Mumbai, Pune, Raigad will witness cloudy weather.

