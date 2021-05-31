After rains in Mumbai, it is pouring memes and jokes on Twitter

May 31, 2021 3:54:55 pm
Netizens took to Twitter, flooding the platform with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring regions received heavy fall. Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, on May 30 said that Mumbai, Pune, Raigad will witness cloudy weather.
मुंबई, पुणे, रायगड ढगाळ आकाश, मराठवाडा, विदर्भ पण ☁☁☁
गेल्या 24 तासात राज्यात बऱ्याच ठिकाणी मध्यम ते मुसळधार…
आजही ईशारे आहेत…IMD कडून pic.twitter.com/d5Oeb2ZhoN
— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 30, 2021
While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others shared memes and jokes about the weather, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.
Take a look here:
After 5 drops of rain
Electricity: pic.twitter.com/txbB4TgHnJ
— Myra (@the_indianstuff) May 31, 2021
After 5 mins of rain the electricity in Mumbai.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ofIuLdTwxp
— Ani_More_ (@aniket_more) May 31, 2021
Mumbaikars right now clicking pics of rains: #MumbaiRains#maharashtralockdownupdate #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PMRXgMgdAY
— parita patel (@paritapatel48) May 31, 2021
Mumbai people In Rainy season #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/RHSfinrSqb
— Savage 2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) May 17, 2021
Me : “I’m sick out this heat, can’t wait for Monsoons.”
(It starts raining and I get wet)
Me : “Yeah, I don’t like it. Cant wait for the sun to come out.”
God : pic.twitter.com/VSFQqPzrZQ
— Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) May 31, 2021
Mumbai Twitter..every time it rains … #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hFwraDhTzC
— Yashpal Sharma (@general_gyaan) May 31, 2021
When rain starts
Electricity in house : #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/z8ddunCnlQ
— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) May 31, 2021
Someone:-Its raining outside
Le social media influencers for taking photos and videos in rain:- pic.twitter.com/uzhmBiXqDB
— Ragini🦋 (@Sweet_Jalebi) May 31, 2021
When Ever It Rain’s In Mumbai…
We Be Like : #MumbaiRains#UddhavThackeray
🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GoeU13aSLk
— Jignasha Rathod (@Jignashaja3) May 31, 2021
Me and my Bro looking at the window whenever sound of Rain increases pic.twitter.com/u2wFNGKDzQ
— How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 31, 2021
Pic 1: Mumbaikars on arrival of monsoon
Pic 2: Mumbaikars after 15 days #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vBMQYU0BnR
— Myra (@the_indianstuff) May 31, 2021
