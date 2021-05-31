After rains in Mumbai, it is pouring memes and jokes on Twitter

While many shared pictures and videos of overcast skies and wet streets, others shared memes and jokes about the weather, causing #MumbaiRains to dominate trends online.

Netizens took to Twitter, flooding the platform with memes and jokes after Mumbai and its neighbouring regions received heavy fall. Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune, on May 30 said that Mumbai, Pune, Raigad will witness cloudy weather.

मुंबई, पुणे, रायगड ढगाळ आकाश, मराठवाडा, विदर्भ पण ☁☁☁

गेल्या 24 तासात राज्यात बऱ्याच ठिकाणी मध्यम ते मुसळधार…

आजही ईशारे आहेत…IMD कडून pic.twitter.com/d5Oeb2ZhoN — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 30, 2021

Take a look here:

After 5 mins of rain the electricity in Mumbai.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ofIuLdTwxp — Ani_More_ (@aniket_more) May 31, 2021

#MumbaiRains Me : “I’m sick out this heat, can’t wait for Monsoons.” (It starts raining and I get wet) Me : “Yeah, I don’t like it. Cant wait for the sun to come out.” God : pic.twitter.com/VSFQqPzrZQ — Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) May 31, 2021

#MumbaiRains https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Someone:-Its raining outside

Le social media influencers for taking photos and videos in rain:- pic.twitter.com/uzhmBiXqDB — Ragini🦋 (@Sweet_Jalebi) May 31, 2021

#MumbaiRains Me and my Bro looking at the window whenever sound of Rain increases pic.twitter.com/u2wFNGKDzQ — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 31, 2021