Mumbai police wins hearts with latest ‘Mowgli’ inspired tweet

Using the iconic scene where Kaa, the manipulative python in the popular show, hypnotises Mowgli and traps him. Tweaking the name of the snake for its meme, the post read, "Clutches of drugs are never so tight that you 'Kaan't' escape."

“Don’t let drugs suffocate the life out of you,” tweeted the official Twitter handle. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

The social media team behind Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has continued to impress netizens with their creative content. From using popular, trending memes to convey important messages to creating interactive puzzles for the people, the team has managed to build quite a following.

Yet again, the social media team used a popular fictional character Mowgli inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book stories, to convey an important message about taking drugs. The tweet resonated with many as most Indians have grown up watching the famous cartoon series.

The creative meme has impressed several on social media, with many suggesting an applause for the team behind the account. Here are some more engaging tweets by the police department.

Quite impressive. Don’t you think?

