Mumbai police wins hearts with latest ‘Mowgli’ inspired tweet

The social media team behind Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has continued to impress netizens with their creative content. From using popular, trending memes to convey important messages to creating interactive puzzles for the people, the team has managed to build quite a following.

Yet again, the social media team used a popular fictional character Mowgli inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book stories, to convey an important message about taking drugs. The tweet resonated with many as most Indians have grown up watching the famous cartoon series.

Using the iconic scene where Kaa, the manipulative python in the popular show, hypnotises Mowgli and traps him. Tweaking the name of the snake for its meme, the tweet read, “Clutches of drugs are never so tight that you ‘Kaan’t’ escape.”

Don’t let drugs suffocate the life out of you #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/ucujlHX3WR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 11, 2018

The creative meme has impressed several on social media, with many suggesting an applause for the team behind the account. Here are some more engaging tweets by the police department.

Don’t let your wellness be a thing of past #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/obQUFPFUFn — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 10, 2018

Keep different, strong passwords for all your online accounts. Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/kZaHUYikRJ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) December 11, 2018

An Insta-nt tip for a lifetime of safety, choose the friends you stay close to carefully ! pic.twitter.com/DacauJf8Gw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 9, 2018

#Spotted A gentleman mistaking the Western Express Highway to be his living room! If you know him, remind him the right place to watch the screen! #TakeCareMumbai pic.twitter.com/mEMnZGm329 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 7, 2018

Quite impressive. Don’t you think?