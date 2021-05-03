Mumbai police lists hilarious excuses people use to get out of their homes amid lockdown

Since being shared the post has garnered over 20,000 likes.

On World Laughter Day, the Mumbai police took to their Instagram page sharing some hilarious excuses people told them to get out of their house during the lockdown.

From “Medical emergency to get a band-aid” to “Came out to eat Vada Pav”, the post featured several excuses from people the officers heard while on duty.

According to the post, these were the excuses used by the people to get out of their house, during the lockdown imposed in Maharashtra to curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Disclaimer. All the characters and events depicted are real. Any resemblance to a person living or dead is purely intentional,” Mumbai Police captioned the post.

Since being shared the post has garnered over 20,000 likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here: