Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls

How netizens reacted after Mumbai Indians crushed Delhi Capitals to enter IPL 2020 finals

While the Mumbai team's fans celebrated the win with memes and jokes, fans of Delhi Capitals spoke about their disappointment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 11:53:09 am
2020 ILP, IPL playoff, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi capitals memes, mi vs dc, dc vs mi, ipl playoff score, IPL playoff  memes, mi vs dc qualifiers, MI finals, mi vs dc reactions, mi vs dc qualifiers memes, Trending news, sports news, Indian Express newsWhile MI fans celebrated the win with memes and jokes on social media, fans of Delhi Capitals expressed disappointment over losing out on the team's opportunity to make the IPL final for the first time.

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in the first qualifier, booking their place in the finals of this year’s IPL. The team’s fans celebrated on social media with memes and jokes at the expense of the rival team’s fans.

After being sent in to bat first, the defending champions posted 200 for 5 in their 20 overs while Delhi team was restricted to just 143 for 8.

While the Mumbai team’s fans celebrated the win with memes and jokes, fans of Delhi Capitals spoke about the disappointment about their team missing out on an opportunity to reach the IPL final for the first time. Delhi now has to try win the next eliminator to make it to the finals.

Delhi Capitals will now meet the winner of the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier.

