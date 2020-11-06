How netizens reacted after Mumbai Indians crushed Delhi Capitals to enter IPL 2020 finals

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in the first qualifier, booking their place in the finals of this year’s IPL. The team’s fans celebrated on social media with memes and jokes at the expense of the rival team’s fans.
After being sent in to bat first, the defending champions posted 200 for 5 in their 20 overs while Delhi team was restricted to just 143 for 8.
While the Mumbai team’s fans celebrated the win with memes and jokes, fans of Delhi Capitals spoke about the disappointment about their team missing out on an opportunity to reach the IPL final for the first time. Delhi now has to try win the next eliminator to make it to the finals.
Dc fans right now : #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/h6XB82S3Vn
— Upasana Rath (@upasana_07) November 5, 2020
#MIvDC
IPL playoffs 2020 pic.twitter.com/gEgeYg8l5W
— Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) November 5, 2020
Today match so far 😂#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/u7KNdv2q0V
— Meme Junction (@MemJunction) November 5, 2020
#MIvDC
Ambani before any eliminator match of IPL: pic.twitter.com/hxnMSy3gr4
— KrishnahahHaha (@krishh_UPWale) November 5, 2020
DC to MI right now:-#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/c5CpWeMtkp
— Tanumay majumdar (@MajumdarTanumay) November 5, 2020
Prithvi shaw after playing 1-6 balls #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/HOtaCAtYv2
— Jaswanth Reddy (@jaswanthyuvi) November 5, 2020
MI fans : we want century in tonight’s match #MIvDC
Rohit Sharma : pic.twitter.com/B1xsDogqtn
— RahulR lunatic (@Sarcasmking_) November 5, 2020
Peace.. ✌✌✌✌#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/z2tGJELSOr
— Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) November 5, 2020
Prathvi shaw in first over in every match:-#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/d79UUOtWaa
— Kritika (@chal_chal_away) November 5, 2020
Delhi Batsman to Mumbai Indians bowlers: pic.twitter.com/jJwQxXh8Ze
— Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) November 5, 2020
Delhi capitals fans after seeing the first over #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/hXyOkqVLF1
— I S H A A N (@ishaanzom) November 5, 2020
#MIvDC
Great show @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/eixFI3NmlK
— YUVARAJ (@YUVI_RJ) November 5, 2020
#MIvDC
Iyer to Pant for wasting review- pic.twitter.com/afsVoM3mlP
— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 5, 2020
Le boult and bumraah be like😂😂@Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/prIu5TAgT1
— Nouman Ahmed (@__demeneour__) November 6, 2020
Delhi Capitals will now meet the winner of the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier.
