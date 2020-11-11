The memes people shared after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win fifth IPL trophy

Fans celebrated with memes and jokes after Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted their fifth IPL trophy following their defeat of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After restricting the Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in their 20 overs, a scintillating 68 from Rohit Sharma along with a brisk 33 not out from Ishan Kishan took Mumbai Indians to victory.
While supporters of the Delhi team took to Twitter to express disappointment, fans of the Mumbai team celebrated the team’s fifth IPL Championship.
#MI won their 5th Cup
Me as a #CSK fan : pic.twitter.com/rKuLX5mX3I
— Rohith👌🌟Fan (@Rohith_SSMBFan) November 10, 2020
Meanwhile, #MI to #DC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IENPnaTuPz
— Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) November 10, 2020
We Won 🥳🥳#MI#IPLfinal#MIvsDC#OneFamily
Message for All Delhi Fans – pic.twitter.com/Efcl5d7x6M
— Waseem (@Waseem14080727) November 10, 2020
As usual ….🚶 pic.twitter.com/YArefwYn3Y
— Badri 🔥 (@PspkFan_4Ever) November 10, 2020
#MIvsDC
Other teams planning to win IPL 2020
Mumbai Indians: pic.twitter.com/XSyRKidSy8
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) November 10, 2020
Meanwhile Ambani to MI and its fans#MIvsDC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/EQrp9JrBP2
— Shreyansh lunawat (@Mr_Lunawat) November 10, 2020
Never Ever 😋#MIvsDC
Congratulations All 💖 pic.twitter.com/Kyax9heIvA
— R_A_J (@RAJ_NOBODY) November 10, 2020
I made this instead of watching the match #MIvsDC 😶 pic.twitter.com/B66aur2rrb
— meanmeen🦄 (@_mistletoe_29) November 10, 2020
#MIvsDC
IPL Script writer today: pic.twitter.com/jfloksEwUm
— Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) November 10, 2020
#MIvsDC #IPLfinal #IPL2020final
Nobody
Literally nobody
DC fans: pic.twitter.com/OnPdcT2nY7
— Memeship (@Memeship2) November 10, 2020
*After Winning The Final ….
*Mi To Dc:- pic.twitter.com/lumQr1mMwn
— Na Man RajPut✨❤ (@_itzz_rajput_) November 10, 2020
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul took home the tournament’s Orange cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament (670 runs) and Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada took the most wickets(30) to win the Purple Cap.
