The memes people shared after Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win fifth IPL trophy

While supporters of the Delhi team took to Twitter to express their disappointment, fans of the MI celebrated the team’s fifth IPL Championship with memes and jokes.

Fans celebrated with memes and jokes after Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted their fifth IPL trophy following their defeat of Delhi Capitals (DC) by 5 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After restricting the Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in their 20 overs, a scintillating 68 from Rohit Sharma along with a brisk 33 not out from Ishan Kishan took Mumbai Indians to victory.

#MIvsDC

Other teams planning to win IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians: pic.twitter.com/XSyRKidSy8 — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) November 10, 2020

I made this instead of watching the match #MIvsDC 😶 pic.twitter.com/B66aur2rrb — meanmeen🦄 (@_mistletoe_29) November 10, 2020

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul took home the tournament’s Orange cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament (670 runs) and Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada took the most wickets(30) to win the Purple Cap.

