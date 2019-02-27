Mumbai dance group impresses judges at World of Dance show

A Mumbai hip-hop dance group, Kings United/The Kings, who are representing India in the third season of the World of Dance, impressed the judges with their magnificent performance at the show. The group is the first Indian team to win a Bronze medal at the World Hip-Hop Championship.

The show’s panel of judges, which comprises of Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough, were left in absolute awe when the group showcased their intense dance routine on the song ‘Dhakka Laga Bhukka’ from the 2004 Bollywood movie Yuva.

Watch the video here:

The flip at 1:03 will have you SHOOK! See more epic performances on the #WorldofDance premiere TUESDAY 9/8c on @NBC. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y87DQkDE7p — World of Dance (@NBCWorldofDance) February 25, 2019

The video of their performance, which was a blend of vigorous dance moves and dangerous flips, was shared by the official account of the show and in no time, the viewers were left stunned.

Best dance moves ever seen @ 0.27 for me..

Infact haven’t seen a move like this before…#WorldofDance #Waytogo https://t.co/BeiiNydhJ1 — Rams (@rams0727) February 27, 2019

1:03? The one at 33 seconds is even better. Mouth gaping and watching the whole thing. https://t.co/RpY5o2pNPS — Neeraj Parthasarathy (@nesamaniponaiya) February 27, 2019

Just one word WOW espically the move at 00:29 secs 😲 https://t.co/w5yW6fqbeE — JASON RAJ (@JASONRAJEDWARD) February 27, 2019

This is Apun Ka Dance! Awesomeness! https://t.co/B4ALrRgyT0 — Vishesh Agrawal (@vishesh) February 27, 2019

The air stairs are mind blowing 😲😲 https://t.co/zn8jYAQkI6 — Laura Doza (@LauraDoza44) February 27, 2019

Quite a performance. Don’t you think?