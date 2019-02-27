Mumbai dance group impresses judges at World of Dance show

Toggle Menu
The video of their performance, which was a blend of vigorous dance moves and dangerous flips, was shared by the official account of the show and in no time, the viewers were left stunned.

The Mumbai dance group Kings United gave a splendid dance performance at the World of Dance and the judges were floored.

A Mumbai hip-hop dance group, Kings United/The Kings, who are representing India in the third season of the World of Dance, impressed the judges with their magnificent performance at the show. The group is the first Indian team to win a Bronze medal at the World Hip-Hop Championship.

The show’s panel of judges, which comprises of Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough, were left in absolute awe when the group showcased their intense dance routine on the song ‘Dhakka Laga Bhukka’ from the 2004 Bollywood movie Yuva. 

Watch the video here:

The video of their performance, which was a blend of vigorous dance moves and dangerous flips, was shared by the official account of the show and in no time, the viewers were left stunned.

Quite a performance. Don’t you think?

