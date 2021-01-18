Deer rescued with head stuck in bird feeder at Colorado park

scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region shared images of Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson freeing the animal out of the birdfeeder on Twitter, which is now making round son the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 3:54:42 pm
Mule deer, deer rescue Colorado, wildlife officer deer rescue Colorado, deer stuck on bird feeder, deer rescue pictures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Trending news, Indian Express newsIn the picture, the officer can be seen briefly tacking the animal to the ground to take the plastic off its head.

A mule deer was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado, US, after a 10-pound plastic bird feeder got stuck on its neck. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region shared images of wildlife officer Joe Nicholson freeing the animal out of the birdfeeder on Twitter, which is now making round on the internet.

In the picture, the officer can be seen taking the plastic off its head.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the post lauded the officer for his rescue efforts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

