Deer rescued with head stuck in bird feeder at Colorado park

A mule deer was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado, US, after a 10-pound plastic bird feeder got stuck on its neck. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region shared images of wildlife officer Joe Nicholson freeing the animal out of the birdfeeder on Twitter, which is now making round on the internet.

In the picture, the officer can be seen taking the plastic off its head.

Take a look here:

Wildlife officer Joe Nicholson was able to remove this 10-pound plastic bird feeder on the neck of this mule deer near Pine on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/bmYDIE2g2k — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 10, 2021

