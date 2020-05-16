Follow Us:
Saturday, May 16, 2020
COVID19

Breathtaking photos of Mt Everest seen from Kathmandu valley go viral

The photographer shared a photo with an arrow for the unknown to identify the world's highest mountain. However, he explained it appears to be smaller as it's hidden behind Mt Kang Nachugo and Mt Chobutse, in the picture taken from Chobar area

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2020 2:04:35 pm
mt everest, kathmandu valley, mt everest visible kathmandu valley, lockdown impact, mt everest seen from kathmandu, nature is healing meme, viral news, indian express The photos were captured earlier this week on a clear evening from Chobar. (@AbhushanGautam, Nepali Times/ Twitter)

Although the Covid-19 lockdown has had adverse impact, the pollution level seems to have come down drastically. Now, for the first time in many years, Mt Everest was visible once again from Kathmandu Valley, even though it is 200km away. With reduction of vehicular emission and factories being closed due to the pandemic, it has significantly improved the air quality over northern India and also Nepal. After the northern mountain ranges were visible from many cities in India and photos went viral, now the images from Kathmandu has taken social media by storm.

Clicked by photographer Abhushan Gautam for Nepali Times, earlier this week from Chobar in Kathmandu Valley dusing dusk, the breathtaking photos have gone viral across social media sites. In a series of photos, Gauta, captured a clear view of the pristine white Himalayan range in the background, with lesser hills and sprawling urban settlement in the foreground.

Identifying each of the peaks in the range, the photographer shared a photo with an arrow for the unknown to identify the world’s highest mountain. However, he explained it appears to be smaller as it’s hidden behind Mt Kang Nachugo and Mt Chobutse, in the picture taken from Chobar area of the Nepali capital.

He also explained how the peaks were visible and the distance from Chobar referencing Google Earth.

People on social media were excited to see the photo and claimed ‘nature is healing’.

According to a report by Nepali Times, although there were vehicular restrictions, the air quality in the valley didn’t improve much in April owning to wildfires in the nearby regions, however, in May the conditions improved significantly any the peaks were seen recently on one evening.

Earlier this month, photos claiming to be Mt Everest seen from a Bihar village too went viral. Images of other mountain ranges seen from Saharanour in UP and Jalandhar in Punjab too went viral with prolonged lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement