Watch: Son interrupts reporter on live TV, and people love this ‘sweet intervention’

NBC’s Pentagon and National Security correspondent Courtney Kube was explaining the crisis in Syria when her young son walked in to interrupt her on live television and the video of the incident has since gone viral. Many said it reminded them of the father interrupted on BBC, who went viral in 2017.

In the clip, Kube is seen talking about the Turkish airstrikes in Syria, when first her son walks in and nudges her, trying to get her attention. While Kube continues to speak on camera, the little boy takes a step forward to gets his mother’s attention.

However, she remains extremely calm and even smiles on camera.

“Excuse me, my kids are here. Live television!” she says, while the channel quickly cuts to a graphic explaining the situation in Syria. The reporter then returns and continues talking about the situation in the Middle East.

The clip was shared on MSNBC’s official Twitter handle. “Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you’re reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms” the network wrote in the tweet.

The clip quickly went viral, garnering over 2 million views. People praised the network for allowing reporters to bring their children to the studio. Many praised working moms and lauded Kube for her calm handling of the situation.

Even Dictionary.com got involved with a definition of juggling and others to check out the definition of working motherhood.