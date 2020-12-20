Burgers with a side of iPads? YouTuber opens fast-food chain, gives away money, gadgets

Apart from burgers and fries, MrBeast and his crew gave away $100 in cash with every order. A few lucky customers even received iPads, Apple AirPods and other expensive gadgets. (Photograph: Instagram/MrBeast)

Popular American YouTuber and philanthropist Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has ventured into the food business, rolling out a chain of hamburger joints called ‘MrBeast Burgers’ in cities across the United States. But the content creator, best known for his high-stakes challenge videos, unveiled the new fast-food joint in his own classic way — by giving away wads of money, brand new iPads, and even a car.

In a video shared on Saturday, titled ‘I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it’, MrBeast did exactly that. The YouTuber, who has over 48.2 million subscribers, opened up a tiny takeaway joint in North Carolina and put up a placard outside, offering free food. Seeing the sign, thousands queued up outside the restaurant through the day, and no one went home empty-handed.

Apart from burgers and fries, MrBeast and his crew gave away $100 in cash with every order. A few lucky customers even received iPads, Apple AirPods and other expensive gadgets. When one person in the line complained that her vehicle had been scratched on the way to the takeaway window, he gifted her a whole new car.

But as the lines grew longer outside the restaurant, to a point where the local police had to intervene, the content creator and his friends decided to shut shop for the day. Soon after, he announced the launch of 300 ‘MrBeast Burger’ restaurants on Twitter.

I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! pic.twitter.com/hn7tXeWrOu — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 19, 2020

But MrBeast’s over-the-top generosity was not just for the video. For every burger purchased, a small donation will be made to a charity that helps feed hungry families across the country. His burgers and fries are available on almost every popular US delivery app, including Postmates and UberEats.

While the burgers may not be available internationally as yet, MrBeast says he is doing “everything in my power” to bring the chain to his audience abroad.

