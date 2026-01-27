MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, reacted to Alex Honnold’s historic free solo ascent of Taipei 101, a 508-m skyscraper in the Taiwanese capital, saying he would have paid the rock climber more than $500,000 had the stunt been done for his YouTube channel.

Honnold completed the climb on January 25, scaling the 1,667-ft skyscraper in Taiwan without any safety equipment. He completed the ascent in one hour and 32 minutes, which was broadcast live on Netflix as part of Skyscraper Live.

According to The New York Times, Netflix paid Honnold about $500,000 for the climb, an amount the climber later described as “embarrassingly small” when compared with salaries earned in major professional sports.