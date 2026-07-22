‘I found MrsBeast’: MrBeast marries Thea Booysen on Richard Branson’s private island

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, married his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen, in an intimate island wedding. The YouTuber shared a series of photos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his visually aesthetic wedding on Necker Island, the private island owned by Richard Branson.

“I found MrsBeast,” he wrote, followed by heart emojis, adding that it was “the best day of my life”. Thea wore a white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, while Donaldson opted for a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, People reported. Around 70 friends and family members attended the celebration, the report added.

Following the wedding, Booysen updated her name to Thea Donaldson.