‘I found MrsBeast’: MrBeast marries Thea Booysen on Richard Branson’s private island

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, married his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen, in an intimate island wedding. The YouTuber shared a series of photos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his visually aesthetic wedding on Necker Island, the private island owned by Richard Branson.
“I found MrsBeast,” he wrote, followed by heart emojis, adding that it was “the best day of my life”. Thea wore a white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture, while Donaldson opted for a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, People reported. Around 70 friends and family members attended the celebration, the report added.
Following the wedding, Booysen updated her name to Thea Donaldson.
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The couple first met in 2022 when Donaldson visited South Africa, Booysen’s home country. Recalling their first meeting in an interview with People, Booysen said, “When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was.”
Booysen added that she had expected YouTubers to be very different. “He wasn’t sitting there with an ego,” she said.
Their relationship continued after Donaldson sent her a direct message on X. The two soon began dating and made their first public appearance together at the Kids’ Choice Awards in April 2022.
Both 28, Donaldson and Booysen reportedly hosted a week-long wedding celebration beginning on July 14, with guests taking part in activities such as kitesurfing and snorkelling. After exchanging vows, the newlyweds shared their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ hit song Die With a Smile, the People report stated.
Speaking about the wedding, Booysen described the ceremony as a formality after years of building their relationship with marriage in mind.
“It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality. Ever since we started dating we’ve been doing it with the goal of marriage. The difference is now the world knows we’re married, but we’ll still come home to our house and dogs and cats, and then we’re off to our next adventure!” People quoted Booysen as saying.
She also praised Donaldson for making guests feel welcomed throughout the celebrations. “Jimmy really went out of his way to make all the guests super comfortable and feel included, and got to know my extended family, and it was all so incredibly special. It just made me love him all the more,” she added.
In 2025, the YouTuber shut down Disneyland for a Rs $500K (Rs 4.1 crore) date night with Booysen.