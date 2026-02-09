MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him ‘millions’ during his most ambitious yacht shoot

Jimmy Donaldson, popular as MrBeast, appeared on the special Friday night episode of Jimmy Fallon’s show The Tonight Show.

In a video, MrBeast shared about the time when a Bald Eagle ruined one of his biggest videos. “I gave this guy a yacht, put it in a lake, gave him my credit card and said do whatever you can to stop 20 cannons from sinking your yacht. But right before we go to shoot the cannons, we’re millions of dollars deep for the shoot and someone spotted a Bald Eagle. I didn’t know this but you can’t make loud noises near a Bald Eagle’s nest because they’re protected and it can scare them away,” he said.

“I was like can we just pick up the nest and move it? Nope that’s a federal crime. So we had to pack everything up, spend an obscene amount of money and move to a different lake. Now I know to survey the area for Bald Eagle’s,” MrBeast added.

Further, the world’s most popular YouTuber surprised the audience as he announced $1,000 to every audience member in Studio 6B present during the filming.

The giveaway took place during a round of “Box of Lies,” a popular recurring segment on The Tonight Show where Fallon and his guests try to deceive each other about what’s inside sealed boxes.

In the viral video, Fallon invited Donaldson to play, promising the audience a prize each time one of them successfully spotted a bluff. By the third round, Donaldson upped the ante, declaring that a correct guess would earn every audience member $1,000.

In June 2025, MrBeast was named by Forbes as the highest-paid YouTuber and content creator, earning around $85 million.