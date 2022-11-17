MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie, is most followed YouTuber in the world: Here’re his best videos comprising bizarre challenges, giveaways

Popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka Mr Beast has surpassed PewDiePie and has become the most-followed individual YouTuber in the world with 112 million subscribers. The influencer and gaming site Dexerto announced that Mr Beast has officially overtook PewDiePie on November 14.

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie and is now the most subscribed YouTuber pic.twitter.com/YPXQ4ydWCX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2022

On November 11, Donaldson posted a screenshot of the number of subscribers and wrote, “WHAT ARE THE ODDS I RANDOMLY OPEN YOUTUBE TO 111,111,111 SUBSCRIBERS AT EXACTLY 11:11 ON NOVEMBER 11th???”

As he overtook PewDiePie, in a quirky tweet, he shared photographs of lottery tickets and wrote, “I just bought 1,111 lottery tickets, something is telling me I’ll win.”

WHAT ARE THE ODDS I RANDOMLY OPEN YOUTUBE TO 111,111,111 SUBSCRIBERS AT EXACTLY 11:11 ON NOVEMBER 11th??? pic.twitter.com/jcIOlLfySi — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 12, 2022

Fortune report said the YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, MrBeast’s Swedish opponent, has been controversial with the use of racisim and antisemitism in his videos. He has been holding the record since 2013 and has over 111 million followers as of now.

Last month, the 24-year-old American gained 100 million subscribers and raked in 81 million views, the youngster posted a video titled, “I Gave My 100,000,000th Subscriber An Island” while challenging 100 subscribers to complete herculean tasks. They were challenged to light fire using stones, move through 10 planks attached to a boat and maneuver well as five of them would fall as one walked, eventually dropping them in water, if not carefully played. The last task involved the subscribers to find his playbook blindfolded from the island.

MrBeast’s YouTube channel includes umpteen daring challenges and massive cash giveaways. In one of the videos, he challenged people to put their hand on $2.5 million worth jet and announced that the winner would be rewarded with the jet. In another video, he challenged people to eat the “world’s largest slice of pizza” weighing 18 pounds.

His high-stakes challenge videos are numerous. Last year, he had challenged his friends to complete a series of bizarre stunts such as letting a tarantula crawl on you, sitting in a bathtub full of snakes, being in a room full of rats and more to win money.

Notably, MrBeast, also a philanthropist, rolled out a chain of hamburger joints called ‘MrBeast Burgers’ in cities across the United States. He also gave away wads of money, brand new iPads, and even a car. Spotting the placard hosted outside offering free food, thousands queued up and no one went home empty-handed.

His other high-stake challenges included staying inside a block of ice for a day, being the last one to leave a vat of ramen noodles. Other than challenge videos, there are also celebrity guest appearances with other popular YouTubers and reaction videos.

As per Bloomberg report, he started experimenting with YouTube videos at the age of 12 and in 2016, he dropped out of college to find out how a video goes viral on YouTube. He was quoted as saying by Bloomberg, “The videos take months of prep. A lot of them take four to five days of relentless filming. There’s a reason other people don’t do what I do.”