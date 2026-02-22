YouTuber MrBeast builds 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has caught the internet’s eye after he shared a detailed video announcing that he built 10 schools around the world, including one in India. The world’s most popular YouTuber, who also hosts Beast Games on Prime, is also known for his impeccable charity work.

Titled I Built 10 Schools Around The World, MrBeast’s video gave a glimpse of the making, showcasing the construction and renovation of the schools, including in Ecuador, Ghana, India, and the United States. The video begins in Ghana, where the YouTuber first tore down a “dangerous” school building, which was unsafe for use.

The YouTuber, along with his team, rebuilt the building and dug a well to provide water for the school and the community in Ghana. For the second school, MrBeast renovated and refurbished the existing building. He also built two new fully furnished blocks to the main school building.

The video also captures community members hailing the YouTuber. He also built teachers’ bungalows after two teachers, Emmanuel and Joseph, revealed that a major part of their salaries was spent on commuting to the school.

Further, MrBeast announced that the school would receive free lunch until 2030. “We actually spent over half a million dollars on his compound….and we are not done. That figure is going to cost over a million dollars by the end of the year just in developing the school and the community around it better the lives of the teachers and the children,” he said.

As the video progresses, MrBeast takes his viewers to the next school, adding that students’ attendance surged by 10 per cent ever since the meal programme was introduced.

In Maharashtra, MrBeast built a better school building and also bought a school bus to cut the commute time for the students.

The video has got more than 11 million views and triggered a wave of reactions. “So a Youtuber can do more than a whole government, Mr beast deserves a Nobel prize,” a YouTube user wrote. “This isn’t content… this is legacy. Millions of kids will learn inside buildings that exist because one creator decided to care,” another user commented.

“Thank you so much, MrBeast, for being so kind and putting me in your video. I drive one hour to work every day and spend a big part of my salary to get there because I love teaching kids. You gave me a new house, and that makes me so happy. I am very thankful and will keep helping my students learn and grow,” a third user reacted.