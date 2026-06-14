MrBeast becomes first YouTuber to hit 500 mn subscribers, gets a custom Play Button

MrBeast first joined YouTube in 2012 at the age of 13 (Photo: @nealmohan/X)

Jimmy Donaldson, popular as MrBeast, has become the first YouTuber to surpass 500 million subscribers on the video-streaming platform. The achievement comes less than two years after he became the most-subscribed creator on YouTube, surpassing former leader PewDiePie and overtaking India’s T-Series in the platform’s creator rankings.

For the feat, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan presented MrBeast with a custom Play Button. Sharing a post on X, Mohan wrote, “Congratulations @MrBeast on making history as the first creator to reach 500 million subscribers on @YouTube.”

“This achievement is a testament to what’s possible when a creator has the freedom to follow their creativity and be their authentic selves. Jimmy, you are an incredible innovator and we’re so proud to be part of your journey,” the post added.