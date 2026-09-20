How MrBeast built $10 million village in Ghana for families affected by child labour

YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, unveiled a nearly $10 million village in Ghana as part of an initiative to help families affected by child labour in the cocoa industry.

Called Abna Dakwa Village, the project provides housing, education, healthcare, clean drinking water and livelihood opportunities. MrBeast documented the initiative in a new video and described it as his largest humanitarian project to date.

The village was built on previously undeveloped land following about a year of planning and eight months of construction. It includes 10 free homes for teachers, a medical clinic, a community marketplace and a school equipped to educate more than 300 children.