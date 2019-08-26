‘Mr Sandman’: TikTok’s new challenge involves people twirling with their pets

Toggle Menu
Mr Sandman challenge seems to the new rage among TikTok users now. With the 1954 Chordettes’ song “Mr Sandman” as the backdrop, paired up with the platform’s nine-camera split filter, people and their pets can be seen clapping and twirling and doing all sorts of adorable tricks in the videos.

It was a 17-year-old TikTok user, named Jade Taylor-Ryan, who was the first one to try out the combination with her ginger cat Ed (named after the singer Ed Sheeran). Watch the now-viral video:

The video, which was posted on TikTok, quickly went viral. Many took to Twitter to react to the adorable video of the tabby cat that was dancing in sync with the music. Take look at the reactions:

From cats, dogs, stuffed animals to humans, various users made up their own version of the video and took it up as a challenge. Take a look at some of the variations of the viral videos:

