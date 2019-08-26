‘Mr Sandman’: TikTok’s new challenge involves people twirling with their pets

Mr Sandman challenge seems to the new rage among TikTok users now. With the 1954 Chordettes’ song “Mr Sandman” as the backdrop, paired up with the platform’s nine-camera split filter, people and their pets can be seen clapping and twirling and doing all sorts of adorable tricks in the videos.

It was a 17-year-old TikTok user, named Jade Taylor-Ryan, who was the first one to try out the combination with her ginger cat Ed (named after the singer Ed Sheeran). Watch the now-viral video:

The video, which was posted on TikTok, quickly went viral. Many took to Twitter to react to the adorable video of the tabby cat that was dancing in sync with the music. Take look at the reactions:

Ok fine, I might have watched it thirty times. What are YOU doing with YOUR life?? — 🌻 Lacey (@PizzaCat411) August 18, 2019

Send help. Cannot stop watching — Abby (@abbyheffelfinge) August 17, 2019

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) August 17, 2019

Best tiktok ever — Ben (@no_boomers) August 18, 2019

Getting a cat because of this — Bradley Cahill (@Braddersbristol) August 18, 2019

From cats, dogs, stuffed animals to humans, various users made up their own version of the video and took it up as a challenge. Take a look at some of the variations of the viral videos:

k but what about this one of my pup pic.twitter.com/t4tZdBgh8x — liz (@driggsyy) August 17, 2019

My baby Cleo pic.twitter.com/kFpM2Za2So — me, myself & snoop (@zagawd) August 18, 2019