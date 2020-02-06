Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Labour MP Tracy Brabin hits back at trolls for calling her dress ‘inappropriate’

Since being shared online, Brabin's tweet has received over one lakh likes and several comments supporting the MP. However, some called the dress "inappropriate" workwear.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 6, 2020 2:20:10 pm
Tracy Brabin, Tracy Brabin off shoulder dress, Tracy Brabin off shoulder dress offends, Tracy Brabin hits back at trolls, Tracy Brabin tweet, trending. indian express, indian express news “Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder,” Brabin tweeted.

Labour MP Tracy Brabin hit back at trolls after she was trolled for her outfit in Parliament. Brabin, who is an opposition Labour member of Parliament (MP) and shadow culture secretary, was criticised on various social media platforms for wearing an off-shoulder black dress during a debate in the house of Commons.  “Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder,” Brabin tweeted.

She also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Hello. Sorry, I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not… A slag Hungover A tart About to breastfeed A slapper Drunk Just been banged over a wheelie bin.”

In an interview with BBC, Brabin expressed shocked over the way people reacted to her outfit and said, “Women around the world… are being demeaned every day because of what they wear.” Brabin further explained the news website how her off-shoulder dress had slightly slipped as she leant forward to speak.

Since being shared online, Brabin’s tweet has received over one lakh likes and several comments supporting the MP.

“Brilliant retort Tracy. Omg if only they were as vocal about the behaviour, misogyny, racism, falling asleep and warped policies of the ruling govt as they are about revealing one shoulder,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post. However, some called the dress “inappropriate” workwear.

Do you think Brabin’s outfit was inappropriate? Tell us in the comments section below.

