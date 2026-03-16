Move over GPS: How Pokémon GO players built inch-perfect map for delivery robots

Over the years, Pokémon Go encouraged players to wander the streets and parks, search for characters (Image source: @Dexerto/X)

Popular scavenger-hunt game Pokémon Go turned city streets into an augmented-reality playground globally nearly a decade ago. Now, the data generated by its players may soon help guide delivery robots with groceries and hot meals.

Niantic’s spatial computing division, Niantic Spatial, announced a partnership with Coco Robotics, a company that builds small autonomous robots designed for short-distance food and grocery deliveries. The collaboration aims to use Niantic’s Visual Positioning System (VPS) to help robots navigate sidewalks and dense urban environments more accurately, Popular Science reported.

According to the report, Niantic’s VPS technology can determine a device’s location with centimetre-level precision by analysing nearby buildings, landmarks, and other visual cues.