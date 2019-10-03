Toggle Menu
‘It’s a whistleblower’: Twitterati joke after a mouse fell from White House ceiling

Soon videos and photos of the a hunt in the room were shared online by several journalist, showing them scrambling the room, looking around to spot the rouge rodent. Many shared timely update and said a "chase is underway".

A chase was underway but it’s unclear if the rodent was traced.

The press briefings at White House met with an unusual interruption — from a rat fell onto the lap of a reporter. Yes, a rat came down from the ceiling at the official residence of the US President. Quite naturally, what followed next was not only chaotic, leaving reporters and camerapersons in a frenzy, but also started a laughing riot online.

NBC News’ White House correspondent, Peter Alexander, tweeted that a mouse “literally fell out of the ceiling” and onto his lap.

Soon videos and photos of the hunt in the room were shared online by several journalists, showing them scrambling around the room, looking around to spot the rogue rodent. Many shared real-time updates and said a “chase is underway”. It was unclear if the rodent had been rounded up or not, The Hill reported.

However, the bizarre incident started a laughing riot online with people sharing jokes and memes on the occurrence. While some asked if the mouse had White House clearance others joked Trump might call it a spy.

However, mouse menace in the White House is not new. Rat traps were set up around the outside of the White House earlier this year, and a report from 2017 showed issues with cockroaches, ants and mice, according to HuffPost.

