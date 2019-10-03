‘It’s a whistleblower’: Twitterati joke after a mouse fell from White House ceiling

The press briefings at White House met with an unusual interruption — from a rat fell onto the lap of a reporter. Yes, a rat came down from the ceiling at the official residence of the US President. Quite naturally, what followed next was not only chaotic, leaving reporters and camerapersons in a frenzy, but also started a laughing riot online.

NBC News’ White House correspondent, Peter Alexander, tweeted that a mouse “literally fell out of the ceiling” and onto his lap.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

Soon videos and photos of the hunt in the room were shared online by several journalists, showing them scrambling around the room, looking around to spot the rogue rodent. Many shared real-time updates and said a “chase is underway”. It was unclear if the rodent had been rounded up or not, The Hill reported.

NEWS: A mouse literally fell out of the cieling at the White House onto @PeterAlexander’s lap. pic.twitter.com/xszUSvejfL — Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 1, 2019

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

Status update: a mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway. pic.twitter.com/UzhnCeBSD8 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 1, 2019

However, the bizarre incident started a laughing riot online with people sharing jokes and memes on the occurrence. While some asked if the mouse had White House clearance others joked Trump might call it a spy.

Be careful that mouse could be a cabinet post nominee. https://t.co/thTd4iCk3P — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 1, 2019

I think @Number10cat you might be needed on this side of the pond. @PeterAlexander and rest of @WhiteHouse press corps might need some help with a mouse problem. Am sure @BorisJohnson can spare you…. https://t.co/GcsoXg4MQz — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 1, 2019

Today, a mouse fell onto a member of the press from the White House ceiling. Or as Trump will certainly call it, “Almost a spy!” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 2, 2019

Hi here are some good names for the White House mouse:

Brisby

Fritter

Atticus

Madame Gumbo

Gunner

Rodent Giuliani

Professor Acorn III

Tiffany — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) October 1, 2019

Give it to the mouse that just fell out of the White House ceiling https://t.co/AQQkQkUVl1 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 1, 2019

mouse in the white house

This Just IN…

The whistle-blower is a mouse!!! pic.twitter.com/H66TF4a6is — Note Worthy (@GoodOlFlorida) October 1, 2019

Somebody get the subpoena! That mouse knows something. Trump will call him a Rat but we know that will just be slander. — Uncle Sam (@UncleSamIam1776) October 1, 2019

He was from the Mouse of representatives…just wanting to be interviewed. #Mousegate — ec (@playtherapypup) October 1, 2019

if you’re looking for a rat he’s in the oval office https://t.co/bQjdjuO8Vi — erin (@erinmittman) October 2, 2019

Let’s give that mouse a cookie. https://t.co/13MsazyX3e — Susan Page (@SusanPage) October 1, 2019

However, mouse menace in the White House is not new. Rat traps were set up around the outside of the White House earlier this year, and a report from 2017 showed issues with cockroaches, ants and mice, according to HuffPost.