Mountain lion stalks hiker in Utah, viral video leaves netizens petrified

In a terrifying encounter caught on camera, a Salt Lake City man was stalked by a mountain lion during a hike in Utah. Jared Smith was hiking along the Broads Fork Trail when he first spotted the wild cat.

In an interview with FOX 13, Smith shared how the cougar suddenly appeared and was within 20-30 feet from him. “I was running back down the trail and was probably about a mile from getting back to the parking lot when I heard something off to the side of the trail,” he said.

Though Smith was petrified, he tried to remain calm and back away from the animal. However, the mountain lion continued to follow for over five minutes. “Periodically, the cougar would pounce, baring its teeth and kicking its legs and its tail up, almost like a little sprint right at me,” Smith told the news website. “If you watch the full video, you can see my voice kind of crack at those points in time because it scared me,” he said.

Almost after five minutes, the animal left the trail. “It was about five minutes into the encounter that she just veered off to the side of the trail and I continued to back up for another minute or two, continuing to talk because I couldn’t see where she went off to,” Smith said. Once sure that the animal was no longer close to him, Smith immediately started running away from the spot.

While the incident left Smith rattled, he told the news website that it isn’t going to stop him from going on the trail again. “I definitely will take a few days to process this before I got back, but I love it too much. I realize this is really uncommon. It’s not something that’s probably going to be happening repeatedly. I’ll be back on the trails before long.”

